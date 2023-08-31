Pinger Ranked 4th on Fortune’s National List of Best Small Workplaces

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinger, the company behind the popular TextFree, Sideline and Index communications apps, has been ranked 4th nationally on Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces 2023 list based on analysis by the Great Place to Work organization. This is the second year in a row that Pinger has been included in Fortune’s prestigious list.





To determine the best small workplaces, Fortune teamed up with the Great Place To Work organization, which surveyed companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. and received 1.3 million survey responses. Of those, more than 500,000 responses were received from companies eligible for Fortune’s 2023 Best Small Workplaces list.

Earlier this year, Pinger was named a Fortune 2023 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in the Bay Area and a Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials.

“We’re proud to be named a Best Place to Work again,” said Greg Woock, co-founder and CEO of Pinger. “Creating a positive culture has been a priority at Pinger since day one. Inclusion on this list acknowledges that this priority is paying off in an atmosphere that supports our employees both professionally and personally.”

