Pinger Named to Fortune 2023 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in the Bay Area List

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinger, the company behind the popular TextFree, Sideline and Index communications apps, has been named one of the Bay Area’s most desirable companies to work on the Fortune 2023 Best Small and Medium Workplaces list in the Bay Area. This is the second year that Pinger has made the prestigious list.





“From Day One, we focused on creating a great company culture. But this recognition really belongs to our team of employees,” said Greg Woock, co-founder and CEO of Pinger. “The spirit and commitment to their fellow employees is why Pinger is one of the Bay Area’s most desirable places to work.”

The award is based on the Great Places to Work-Certified survey, which enables employees to share quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization’s culture, including its spirit of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Participation in the survey was voluntary and confidential.

All Pinger employees who answered the survey rated the company as a “great place to work.” Pinger earned an average rating of 98% on all survey questions. This is 41 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

The listing of all winners is available at here.

About Pinger

Pinger started the communication app revolution in 2005 by enabling smartphones to send free texts. Today, Pinger apps power billions of conversations that keep consumers, solopreneurs, and small businesses connected. Pinger’s products—TextFree, Sideline and Index—have been downloaded over 160 million times and have sent and received more than 200 billion texts.

Pinger is headquartered in San Jose, California, with remote staff throughout the United States and Europe.

Learn more about Pinger and its apps at www.pinger.com.

