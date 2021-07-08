Home Business Wire Ping Identity Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

Ping Identity Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Ping Identity Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast:

https://investor.pingidentity.com

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4465864. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 11, 2021. The replay dial-in number will be (800) 585-8367 or for international (416) 621-4642, using the replay number pin: 4465864. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity
Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV
Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
David Banks

Tel: 720.728.1007

investor@pingidentity.com

Media Contact
Kristin Miller

Tel: 720.728.1033

press@pingidentity.com

Articoli correlati

New Study of Smart Choice Independent Insurance Agents Reveals Real World Methods Applied to Achieve Breakthrough Success

Business Wire Business Wire -
Whitepaper details surprising statistics on success measures including close ratios based on national interviews conducted with agents GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A...
Continua a leggere

Zeitworks Hires New CEO, Raises Additional Funding to Democratize Business Process Improvement with Machine Learning

Business Wire Business Wire -
Zero-Disruption Solution Empowers Teams to Be More Effective, Improving Business Processes Faster and More Easily SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zeitworks announced that...
Continua a leggere

John Gilkes joins Grant Thornton to expand forensic advisory services in Washington, D.C. market

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fraud, forensics and asset tracing leader has more than three decades of investigatory experience; bolsters firm’s commercial and public...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Study of Smart Choice Independent Insurance Agents Reveals Real World Methods Applied to...

Business Wire