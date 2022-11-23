PINATA Raises $10M Series A to Optimize Front-Line Workforces as Recession Looms

Following 5x YoY growth, new funding from M13 and Bullpen Capital will help “connect the C Suite to the street”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PINATA announces the close of a $10 million Series A for its rapidly growing workforce-optimization platform. The round, led by M13 and Bullpen Capital with additional participation from the company’s seed investors, will further PINATA’s mission to “manage, measure, and maximize front-line workforces.”

An enterprise SaaS platform, PINATA offers “systematic task-management solutions” that promise to optimize compliance, efficiency, and performance. Unlike tools built for managing online projects, PINATA is singularly focused on teams in the field. From startups to the world’s largest corporations, customers rely on PINATA as a centralized command center for everyday operations in venues like retail stores, construction sites, warehouses, restaurants, and trade shows.

“Front-line work is everywhere, and it’s mission critical,” says PINATA CEO Ian Ferguson. “But it’s also costly, logistically burdensome, and often entirely untrackable. The farther we get from HQ, the greater the risk of wasted time, energy, and resources for management and workers alike.”

With collaborative tools for goal setting, event planning, staffing, reporting, financial tracking, and data analysis, PINATA aims to bring benefits typically associated with digital execution — accountability, process automation, and above all ROI measurability — to the analog world. “We turn the clipboards and chaos of the front line into streamlined, tactical execution,” Ferguson says. “In the process, we open the floodgates of real-time, actionable data.”

Customers report immediate, dramatic impact, including easier coordination, more targeted resource deployment, and enhanced outcomes driven by consistency, accountability, and newfound insight. “The power of PINATA is that it makes what can be very complicated into something very simplistic,” said Fairrah Jackson of Pernod Ricard, who uses the platform to oversee point-of-sale marketing initiatives. “At any time, anyone can go in and pull a number of really powerful reports to help us understand if we want to expand, modify, or discontinue a program.”

The company’s new investors believe that current market conditions will only strengthen these value propositions. “Especially as we look towards a potential recession, the front line will be under pressure from the bottom line,” said Ann Lai of Bullpen Capital. “For operational teams being asked to do more with less, PINATA delivers need-to-have answers to a simple question: How do we best spend our next execution dollar?”

Core to PINATA’s success has been its ability to target specific front-line activities with smart, scalable, pre-configured solutions, leveraging deep industry expertise. These “Playbooks” — such as Retail Compliance, Consumer Sampling, Merchandising, and Competitive Surveying — come with distinct, field-tested reporting protocols, KPI dashboards, and contextual functionality. While each Playbook is uniquely configured, they all rely on shared modular technology and PINATA’s meticulously-structured underlying software architecture.

“PINATA’s unique approach is an antidote to a major shortcoming in today’s SaaS landscape,” said Rob Olson of M13. “Rather than create another generic form- or workflow-builder that puts too much work on the customer, PINATA has built a truly innovative, hyper-flexible platform that allows them to tackle specialized applications. For the customer, that means out-of-the-box utility based on field-tested best practices. For PINATA itself, that means hyper-targeted customer acquisition, an ever-growing addressable market, and highly structured, one-of-a-kind data that will help to optimize the world’s work.”

Activity on the PINATA platform has grown more than 400% year-over-year, driven largely by organic, in-app network effects related to third-party staffing and vendor collaboration. The company will use its new funding to accelerate product development and further expand its suite of workflow solutions. In connection with the fundraise, both Olson and Lai will join PINATA’s Board of Directors, which also includes Marc Ferrentino, COO of Yext; Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software; Aaron Rudenstine, CEO of ButterflyMX; and PINATA’s co-founder Josh Wand, CEO of ForceBrands.

About PINATA

PINATA is an enterprise SaaS platform to manage, measure, and maximize front-line workforces. We develop systematic task-management solutions for everyday location-based operations. Customers of all sizes rely on our collaborative tools for planning, reporting, financial tracking, and data analysis in order to optimize compliance, efficiency, and performance.

