Pilot Fiber to Acquire Enterprise Fiber Business of Extenet Systems

Transaction Expands Network Into New Jersey, Strengthens Position in Financial Services, Enterprise, and Carrier Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilot Fiber, an enterprise connectivity provider in the New York metro area, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the enterprise fiber business of Extenet Systems, LLC. The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Extenet’s enterprise fiber business includes assets from its prior acquisitions of Hudson Fiber Network, a purpose-built fiber network connecting Manhattan to New Jersey via a Hudson River crossing to serve the financial services industry, and Axiom Fiber Network, a New York City startup that provided high-capacity dark fiber between data centers. Upon closing, the transaction will expand Pilot's owned fiber footprint into New Jersey, add more than 20 additional data centers to its network, and accelerate growth across the enterprise, carrier, wholesale, financial services, and healthcare verticals.

"This acquisition meaningfully advances Pilot's long-term strategy," said Joseph Fasone, CEO of Pilot. “Extenet has assembled a high-density fiber network, established enterprise and carrier relationships, and built a footprint that reaches all of the major carrier hotels. We see a clear path to providing additional value and an exceptional customer experience to our new and existing customers across a larger fiber footprint.”

The newly acquired assets provide Pilot with high-capacity fiber infrastructure connecting Manhattan to the major New Jersey data center corridors—a key expansion that strengthens the company's position serving enterprise and carrier customers who require diverse, high-capacity connectivity.

The transaction significantly expands Pilot's network capabilities across both data centers and enterprise buildings, including:

Direct access to critical financial exchange datacenters, including NASDAQ and NYSE

Expanded on-net reach into additional strategic enterprise buildings

Diverse fiber entrances into more than 10 new data centers, offering customers maximum control and customization

Enhanced network diversity options for carrier and wholesale customers

Increased capacity to serve latency-sensitive applications in both financial services and AI

Extenet’s enterprise fiber business serves approximately 200 enterprise, carrier, and institutional customers across financial services, healthcare, media, and higher education. Pilot plans to integrate these customers onto its network and platforms by the transaction close, leveraging its operational model to improve service delivery, response times, and customer experience.

"Our in-house construction capabilities, modern network architecture, and direct customer support model position us to immediately enhance service quality for these customers," Fasone added. "We're investing in both the network infrastructure and the customer experience from day one."

Post-closing, Pilot will focus on expanding network capabilities, investing in additional data center connectivity, and leveraging its combined footprint to serve enterprise and carrier customers requiring comprehensive connectivity solutions across the New York metro area.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Extenet Systems, LLC in connection with this transaction.

About Pilot Fiber

Pilot Fiber delivers enterprise-grade connectivity to businesses across the New York metro area through complete network ownership and in-house operational expertise. Since 2014, the company has built a network of 300+ miles of modern fiber infrastructure throughout New York City, serving 3,500+ businesses across 1,000+ buildings with a full suite of services: Dedicated Internet Access, Ethernet Transport, Dark Fiber, Wavelength, and IP Transit. Pilot's end-to-end ownership model delivers 5-15 day installations in on-net buildings versus the industry standard of 30-90 days—with transparent pricing, 24/7 access to knowledgeable support, and no contracts required. Learn more at pilotfiber.com.

About Extenet

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Extenet is the premier privately-held provider of digital infrastructure connecting its customers, partners and communities. Extenet delivers dynamic connectivity solutions that power today’s essential and evolving communications needs. Extenet’s exceptional network capabilities ensure an elevated end-user experience that enables it to effectively partner with wireless carriers, sports, entertainment and hospitality venues, enterprises, government and more.

