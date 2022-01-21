Home Business Wire Pikes Peak Community College, Largest Post-Secondary Institution in Southern Colorado, Entrusts YuJa,...
Business Wire

Pikes Peak Community College, Largest Post-Secondary Institution in Southern Colorado, Entrusts YuJa, Inc. as Enterprise Media Solution Provider

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of 13 colleges in the Colorado Community College System, Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC) is delivering on its commitment to create a supportive learning environment with the deployment of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across its three campuses and additional learning centers.

YuJa, a leader in enterprise media solutions, will enable the institution to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, closed captioning and other accessibility features, and through embedding videos directly into the learning management system.

“PPCC is a robust institution that serves a diverse population of students across a spectrum of learning needs. With YuJa, the college can provide an inclusive learning environment for all, as well as empower instructors to support the educational journey of students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

“At PPCC, we’re always looking for innovative ways to support both our instructors and students. We’re excited to embark on this educational partnership with YuJa,” said Dr. Lance Bolton, PPCC’s president.

In addition to its ease of use and video features, the Platform provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive streaming, device compatibility, and more.

ABOUT PIKES PEAK COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Established in 1968 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, PPCC offers associate degrees, certifications in career and technical fields and three bachelors’ degrees. With three campuses, various off-campus locations, two military education centers, and hundreds of online classes, PPCC provides access to a quality, affordable and flexible education to more than 20,000 students annually with both credit and non-credit classes. More info at ppcc.edu.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

Articoli correlati

Freedom Photonics Sets a New Milestone: auraTM 1550 nm Semiconductor Laser Amplifier Reaches >5.0 Watt Diffraction-Limited Output Power

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freedom Photonics has achieved a new world record by demonstrating over 5.0 Watts of continuous wave...
Continua a leggere

ZuluTrade – World’s Largest Social Trading Platform Joins the Finvasia Group

Business Wire Business Wire -
PIRAEUS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZuluTrade is strongly positioned to become the biggest and the largest broker neutral social trading platform with...
Continua a leggere

Spire and Dragonfly Aerospace Announce Partnership to Support Australian Office of National Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
Spire’s LEMUR satellite will explore the on-board application of advanced machine learning capabilities VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Vertiv 2022 Andrea Faeti

Vertiv: i micro data center libereranno il potenziale dell’edge computing

Digitale