Pikes Peak Community College, Largest Post-Secondary Institution in Southern Colorado, Entrusts YuJa, Inc. as Enterprise Media Solution Provider

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of 13 colleges in the Colorado Community College System, Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC) is delivering on its commitment to create a supportive learning environment with the deployment of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across its three campuses and additional learning centers.

YuJa, a leader in enterprise media solutions, will enable the institution to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, closed captioning and other accessibility features, and through embedding videos directly into the learning management system.

“PPCC is a robust institution that serves a diverse population of students across a spectrum of learning needs. With YuJa, the college can provide an inclusive learning environment for all, as well as empower instructors to support the educational journey of students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

“At PPCC, we’re always looking for innovative ways to support both our instructors and students. We’re excited to embark on this educational partnership with YuJa,” said Dr. Lance Bolton, PPCC’s president.

In addition to its ease of use and video features, the Platform provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive streaming, device compatibility, and more.

ABOUT PIKES PEAK COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Established in 1968 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, PPCC offers associate degrees, certifications in career and technical fields and three bachelors’ degrees. With three campuses, various off-campus locations, two military education centers, and hundreds of online classes, PPCC provides access to a quality, affordable and flexible education to more than 20,000 students annually with both credit and non-credit classes. More info at ppcc.edu.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278