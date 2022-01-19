Home Business Wire Pier 24 Photography Museum in San Francisco Promotes Allie Haeusslein to Director
Pier 24 Photography Museum in San Francisco Promotes Allie Haeusslein to Director

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pier 24 Photography announces the promotion of Allie Haeusslein to Director, who will now work in tandem with Director Christopher McCall. Haeusslein has served as Associate Director since 2012.


During her decade-long tenure, Haeusslein has overseen the museum’s in-house publication program, producing more than ten books including Photographers Looking at Photographs: 75 Pictures from the Pilara Foundation (2019), in which she invited artists from the Pilara Foundation Collection to write about works they selected from the collection.

After co-curating previous exhibitions, she served as the lead curator for Looking Back (2019–22), the first of the institution’s tenth anniversary exhibitions; she is also responsible for the second of these anniversary exhibitions—Looking Forward—which is slated to open in spring 2022.

“She is integral to every aspect of our operations from day-to-day management to exhibition planning. Pier 24 Photography would not be what it is today without her,” said McCall.

“I am honored to have played a part in the development and trajectory of Pier 24 during its formative years,” said Haeusslein. “I am grateful to Andy and Mary Pilara and Christopher McCall for their support and this recognition. I look forward to continuing to advance the voices of photographers through our future exhibitions and publications.”

Haeusslein holds a BA in International Studies from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, and an MA in Contemporary Art from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London. She was born and raised in San Francisco.

PIER 24 PHOTOGRAPHY

Located on San Francisco’s Embarcadero, Pier 24 Photography is one of the largest spaces in the world devoted to the exhibition of photography. Since opening to the public in 2010, Pier 24 Photography has offered a venue to experience and quietly contemplate photography. Pier 24 Photography houses the permanent photography collection of the Pilara Foundation, which includes over five thousand works by more than 350 photographers. For more information, visit pier24.org.

