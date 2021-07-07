Picsart Launches Brand Refresh, Empowers Visual Culture as it Surpasses 1 Billion Edits Per Month

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s largest creative platform, today unveiled a brand refresh, including a new logo, visual elements, and streamlined user interface. The refresh comes as the company surges past 1 billion edits each month and ranks among the top-grossing photography and video apps worldwide.





“Picsart is inspiring visual culture on a massive scale — from social media posts to album covers to digital advertising — and the new brand is a reflection of this evolution,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, founder and CEO of Picsart.

“We’re much more than the individual elements of Pictures and Art,” said Avoyan of the small but symbolic change of removing the capital “A” in Picsart. “We’re removing boundaries between imagination and creativity for hundreds of millions of people in nearly every country of the world.”

Led by Picsart’s internal brand team, the company partnered with San Francisco-based branding firm New Company to develop the vision and creative direction for the refresh. Users will begin seeing the new visual elements on the platform starting this week. To read more about the rebranding process and what you can expect to see in the coming weeks, visit the Picsart blog.

Picsart creators design and remix a range of visual assets, including marketing materials, posters, digital stickers, videos, and more. The company recently announced the additions of Craig Foster as CFO, and Magdalena Yesil as a new board member.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s #1 creative platform and a top 20 most downloaded app of 2020. Every month, the Picsart community creates, remixes and shares over a billion visual stories using the company’s powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates and more. Picsart is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Picsart is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and Siguler Guff & Company. Download the app or visit picsart.com or picsart.com/brands/ for more information.

Contacts

Meagan Kirkpatrick, Vice President of Communications



press@picsart.com