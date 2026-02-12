Pickering Interfaces Reflects on Switching & Simulation Highlights Amid Turbulent T&M Market Conditions

2025 presented both challenges & opportunities in electronics test & measurement sector worldwide

CLACTON-ON-SEA, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reflecting on 2025, Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching & simulation solutions for use in electronic test & verification, has highlighted 12 months of notable product introductions and company milestones— as well as looking ahead to continued success and progress in 2026. 2025 was a year marked by both challenges and opportunities, as uncertain global economic and trading conditions continued. Pickering focused on serving its customers by investing in new products, its global engineering teams, and enhanced customer support worldwide.

“The early months of 2025 were marked by global uncertainty, particularly in the manufacturing sector, as increased import tariffs on products entering North America created ripples across industries,” noted Joe Woodford, Group Director for Global Sales & Marketing at Pickering. “However, as the year progressed, stability returned, and many sectors resumed more typical investment patterns. We saw a clear market recovery in aerospace & defense, new space, eVTOL, and scientific research—all of which played a leading role in the upturn. The automotive sector has remained active, although there has been a noticeable slowdown in parts of Europe—particularly within the EV market.”

“Despite the early-year uncertainty,” Woodford continued, “2025 was a very active and successful year for us. We continued to invest heavily in our global engineering and customer support teams and brought several key milestone products to market.”

Switching and simulation highlights included:

A new 12-slot, full-hybrid 2U chassis: built on an LXI platform, this chassis features field-replaceable controller and power supply units, enabling customers to house up to 24 3U PXI modules in the same space traditionally occupied by a 4U PXI system.

A PXI/PXIe 10-Gigabit T1 FIU switch: a world-first, this MEMS-based switch makes fault testing of the latest automotive Ethernet standards more cost-effective and accessible.

A new 5-amp battery simulator in PXI and PXIe: a significant upgrade from previous 300mA simulators, this 5A battery simulator is designed to simplify and accelerate BMS (battery management system) testing.

The largest BRIC switch topology in our history: designed for a large-scale quantum computing research project, this system supports an exceptionally high number of crosspoints and sets the stage for future applications requiring advanced connectivity and complexity.

“As the second half of 2025 brought renewed confidence across the industry, this was reflected in the energy and engagement we experienced at trade shows around the world,” noted Woodford. “In December, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of our Chinese office in Beijing. The event marked our growth and commitment to supporting customers in the region—and we are excited to further strengthen these partnerships in 2026. With a positive outlook for the year ahead, we have an exciting announcement planned for March that we’re very much looking forward to sharing with you. Here’s to a successful 2026!”

Pickering Interfaces offers its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support, providing users with peace of mind. Pricing, availability and contact information are supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching & simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the industry's most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, China, and Malaysia, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

