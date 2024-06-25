Pickering Interfaces Expands Upon the Industry’s Largest Portfolio of PXI Digital I/O Modules

Four new PXI/PXIe families deliver more density and high voltage & current capability

CLACTON-ON-SEA, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pickering Interfaces, the leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, has announced four new industrial digital I/O families for PXI- and LXI-based systems. Expanding the company’s range of industrial digital input and output modules, these four families deliver higher density, expanded voltage and current ranges, and programmable logic levels – all in both PXI and PXIe form factors. With these additions, Pickering now has the industry’s largest and most comprehensive portfolio of PXI and PXIe digital I/O modules.

Digital input and output modules are used extensively in automated test systems for operating external devices or interfacing with external logic. Digital inputs test whether a signal voltage is above or below a threshold, and digital outputs provide either a current source, sink or, in some cases, a combination of both. Industrial digital I/O modules are suitable for acquiring signals from digital sensors, communicating with industrial devices, such as PLCs, and driving relays, solenoids and lamps.

“At Pickering Interfaces, we’re committed to providing the largest and most capable catalog of industrial digital I/O products in the industry,” noted Pickering’s Technical Engineering Manager, Paul Bovingdon. “These new modules reflect our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

High-Density Digital Output Modules (model 40/42-412A)

These high-channel-count output modules expand the existing 40-412 PXI range of digital input/output modules, adding a PXIe option (model 42-412A). The family offers up to 64 channels of output (with 16, 32, 48 or 64 output channel variants), with an external maximum output voltage range of 50V and 0.5A low-side or high-side driving capability.

High-Density Digital Input Module with Dual Programmable Thresholds (model 40/42-414)

A new family, models 40-414 (PXI) and 42-414 (PXIe) are digital input modules with high channel count, high input voltage capability, and dual programmable threshold settings per bank. Independent banks of eight channels allow the detection of multiple voltage levels across the module. At the same time, the dual thresholds provide a convenient way of determining the status of digital signals by comparing each input voltage to two programmable threshold levels – quickly establishing if the input is low, high or in an intermediate logic state. This feature is particularly useful for functional test applications, as it can often replace the need for a DMM to determine if a device is working correctly. Variants are available with 32, 64, 96 or 128 input channels, and each may be specified with maximum threshold voltages of 50V, 100V, 200V or 300V. The module provides an effective solution for determining the state of industrial digital signals such as those used in automotive, aerospace, and rail, avoiding external signal conditioning circuits and reducing test system complexity and footprint.

Semi-Dynamic Digital I/O Module (model 40/42-419)

Another new family, models 40-419 (PXI) and 42-419 (PXIe) are digital I/O modules providing 16 to 64 I/O channels with up to 60V range via external supply or four built-in voltage rail selections (+3.3V, +5V, +12V or +24V), and up to 300mA current output capability. They also provide I/O direction selection for each port/channel. Each port of 8 channels can be set as inputs or outputs together. Alternatively, individual channels can also be set as input or output within a single port. The module also provides semi-dynamic 8-bit pattern acquisition and generation using on-board memory.

Relay Driver Module (model 40/42-411A)

This ‘form-and-fit’ update to the existing model 40-411 provides PXIe options. It offers four channel-count variants from 16 to 64 low-side outputs, with external 60V, 1A relay driving capability, and three options for on-board relay voltage supply (plus a mixed voltage option) for low-power applications. Models 40-411A (PXI) and 42-411A (PXIe) are ideal for driving external relays from a PXI or PXIe system or Pickering Interfaces’ LXI modular chassis.

Models 40/42-411A, 412A and 419 have built-in protection systems, including over-current detection and over-voltage clamp or thermal overload. So, the modules can drive relay coils without using flyback diodes or prevent relay coil current from flowing back into the chassis backplane using an isolation barrier. Collectively, the modules offer flexibility to provide external or internal supply, as well as high-side or low-side driving capability to suit different requirements on the load capacity.

The modules’ front panel uses a 78-pin D-type connector for models 40/42-411A and 412A or a 160-pin DIN 41612 for models 40/42-414 and 419, which are fully supported by a range of connector accessories.

All standard products manufactured by Pickering Interfaces include a three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. For pricing, availability and contact information, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com.

Design, Deploy & Sustain Your Automated Test System

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for electronic test and verification. We offer the industry’s largest range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

Contacts

Press contacts:

Kimberly Otte



Pickering Interfaces



kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

+1 978-455-0376



www.pickeringtest.com

Or agency:

Mark Gradwell



BWW Communications



mark.gradwell@bwwcomms.com

+44 7575 318 681