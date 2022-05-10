physIQ Announces Two New Appointments to Executive Leadership Team to Advance Digital Health Market Commercialization

John Wilson joins physIQ to drive revenue growth in the life sciences continuum

Chris Englerth will refine strategy for physIQ brand, advance presence in healthcare and life sciences markets

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–A leader in digital medicine, physIQ today announced the appointment of two new members to its executive leadership team to accelerate the organization’s commercialization strategy and growth trajectory. John Wilson has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager of Life Sciences, and Chris Englerth joins the team as Vice President of Marketing.





“We enthusiastically welcome John and Chris. They bring proven performance and well-honed skills to their respective areas of expertise,” said Gary Conkright, Chairman, CEO, and Founder, physIQ. “As part of our leadership team, they join us in advancing our mission to partner with leading global organizations to build a digital healthcare ecosystem that delivers innovation and improved health outcomes while reducing costs.”

physIQ’s FDA-cleared, AI-based technology platform uses medical-grade wearable devices to continuously monitor patients in decentralized clinical trials and in hospital at home settings. Through the remote capture of near real-time biosensor data, life sciences and healthcare organizations gain highly personalized, clinically valid, actionable insights to guide drug development and patient care.

John Wilson, Senior VP and GM, Life Sciences

In his new role, John Wilson is focused on continuing to lead customer-facing initiatives to achieve the corporate goals of the physIQ life sciences business. He will set and oversee the vision and growth of the physIQ life sciences practice, build out the sales pipeline, and maintain the high quality of existing relationships with global pharma/biotech clients, clinical research organizations and industry partners,

“I am privileged to be part of the talented team who helped to pioneer and revolutionize digital health. The continuum between life sciences and healthcare is maturing, and physIQ’s technology converges personalized monitoring with personalized medicine to bring safer, more effective drugs to market faster and help patients live healthier lives,” John said.

John’s credentials span over two decades in sales, solution consulting and operations leadership positions for numerous global companies, including Oracle, Medidata Solutions and Veeva systems. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Clarkson University.

Chris Englerth, VP of Marketing

Chris Englerth brings almost 25 years of experience in advertising, communications, and marketing predominantly for healthcare and life sciences organizations. In his role at physIQ, he will take the lead on all marketing efforts in support of business development and communications with stakeholders and prospective partners.

“I am excited to play an integral role building awareness and adoption of our enterprise-ready cloud-based physIQ platform. Proactive, predictive, personalized digital health solutions enhance access to better and more affordable healthcare—yielding benefits for patients, providers, and researchers,” Chris added.

Previously, Chris led global marketing efforts at Phlexglobal (now part of PharmaLex) and Bioclinica (now Clario) and held marketing positions of increasing responsibility at Apria Healthcare, as well as for the American Red Cross. Chris earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Pennsylvania State University.

About physIQ

physIQ is the leader in digital medicine, dedicated to generating unprecedented health insight using continuous wearable biosensor data and advanced analytics. Its industry-leading, enterprise-ready cloud platform continuously collects and processes data from wearable biosensor using a deep portfolio of FDA-cleared analytics. The company has published one of the most rigorous clinical studies to date in digital medicine and are pioneers in developing, validating, and achieving regulatory approval of Artificial Intelligence-based analytics. With applications in both clinical trial support and healthcare, physIQ is transforming continuous physiological data into insight for health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.physIQ.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

