Phreesia Life Sciences’ PatientInsights Named one of PM360’s 2021 Most Innovative Services

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication PM360 has named PatientInsights, Phreesia Life Sciences’ market research platform, to its list of 2021 Most Innovative Services.

Over the last decade, PM360’s annual Innovations Issue has spotlighted the pharma industry’s most innovative companies, products, strategies, services and more. PatientInsights was one of 52 overall honorees, chosen from hundreds of submissions, and one of just eight services to be recognized for “compelling offerings that help the industry tackle new challenges.”

PM360 highlighted PatientInsights’ ability to reach patients with targeted custom surveys just before their doctors’ appointments, when they’re preparing to share their opinions and experiences about their health conditions or treatment. This process both ensures participants are real patients and produces more reliable data.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition for PatientInsights and the innovation it has brought to pharma market research,” Joyce Wang, Associate Research Director, Life Sciences, said. “By identifying ideal respondents based on their chart history, we’re thrilled to be able help our partners engage hard-to-reach patient groups and uncover key motivations, concerns and questions that drive patient health behaviors.”

On top of helping surveys reach clinically relevant audiences, PatientInsights’ electronic health record integrations enable the platform to bypass basic screening and demographic questions, PM360 noted. This winnowing process cuts surveys from the typical 30 to 40 questions down to about 15, resulting in more patient-friendly surveys that feature better, smarter questions and generate higher completion rates.

“At Phreesia Life Sciences, patient centricity is at the heart of everything we do,” David Linetsky, SVP of Life Sciences, said. “We’re very proud that PatientInsights not only helps companies conduct fast, actionable market research, but also lets patients quickly and easily share their opinions to help shape the future of their care. Every interaction with a patient is an opportunity to drive a positive outcome and to learn something that will help drive future outcomes.”

About Phreesia Life Sciences

Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect meaningfully with clinically relevant patients, delivering targeted health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful brand conversations, and our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand their target patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in-person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey. To learn more about Phreesia Life Sciences, visit lifesciences.phreesia.com.

