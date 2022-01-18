Home Business Wire Phreesia Life Sciences’ PatientInsights Named one of PM360’s 2021 Most Innovative Services
Business Wire

Phreesia Life Sciences’ PatientInsights Named one of PM360’s 2021 Most Innovative Services

di Business Wire

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication PM360 has named PatientInsights, Phreesia Life Sciences’ market research platform, to its list of 2021 Most Innovative Services.

Over the last decade, PM360’s annual Innovations Issue has spotlighted the pharma industry’s most innovative companies, products, strategies, services and more. PatientInsights was one of 52 overall honorees, chosen from hundreds of submissions, and one of just eight services to be recognized for “compelling offerings that help the industry tackle new challenges.”

PM360 highlighted PatientInsights’ ability to reach patients with targeted custom surveys just before their doctors’ appointments, when they’re preparing to share their opinions and experiences about their health conditions or treatment. This process both ensures participants are real patients and produces more reliable data.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition for PatientInsights and the innovation it has brought to pharma market research,” Joyce Wang, Associate Research Director, Life Sciences, said. “By identifying ideal respondents based on their chart history, we’re thrilled to be able help our partners engage hard-to-reach patient groups and uncover key motivations, concerns and questions that drive patient health behaviors.”

On top of helping surveys reach clinically relevant audiences, PatientInsights’ electronic health record integrations enable the platform to bypass basic screening and demographic questions, PM360 noted. This winnowing process cuts surveys from the typical 30 to 40 questions down to about 15, resulting in more patient-friendly surveys that feature better, smarter questions and generate higher completion rates.

“At Phreesia Life Sciences, patient centricity is at the heart of everything we do,” David Linetsky, SVP of Life Sciences, said. “We’re very proud that PatientInsights not only helps companies conduct fast, actionable market research, but also lets patients quickly and easily share their opinions to help shape the future of their care. Every interaction with a patient is an opportunity to drive a positive outcome and to learn something that will help drive future outcomes.”

About Phreesia Life Sciences

Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect meaningfully with clinically relevant patients, delivering targeted health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful brand conversations, and our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand their target patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in-person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey. To learn more about Phreesia Life Sciences, visit lifesciences.phreesia.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Carly Helfand
chelfand@phreesia.com
332-910-6768

Articoli correlati

Mogul Announces Top 100 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leaders Who Made a Difference In 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
New List Names Most Influential DEI Leaders NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mogul, Inc., an innovative HR Tech and Executive Recruiting disruptor with...
Continua a leggere

Epicor Acquires WMS Provider JMO Business Systems, Expanding Presence in Automotive Aftermarket and OE Parts Sectors

Business Wire Business Wire -
JMO indago™ WMS is the leading choice of growth-minded parts distribution businesses, complementing Epicor’s focus on essential businesses that...
Continua a leggere

Vesper Finance Delivers New DeFi Yield Opportunities for LINK Holders

Business Wire Business Wire -
With Vesper Earn, users can deposit LINK and earn yield in the DAI stablecoin (and vice-versa) CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DeFi--Vesper Finance, an...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mogul Announces Top 100 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leaders Who Made a Difference In...

Business Wire