Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig Named to The Software Report’s Top 50 CEOs of 2025

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia is pleased to announce that Chaim Indig, CEO and co-founder of Phreesia, has been named to The Software Report’s Top 50 CEOs of 2025. This marks the third time Indig has received this recognition.

The annual award honors leaders of high-performing software companies who have demonstrated success in delivering value to customers and leading strong, mission-driven organizations.

The 2025 honorees were selected based on nominations from colleagues, peers and leaders across the software industry. Nominees were evaluated on demonstrated leadership, measurable contributions to their field, and the sustained performance, growth and impact of the organizations they lead.

Since co-founding Phreesia in 2005, Indig has helped transform the healthcare experience for patients, providers and staff. Under his leadership, Phreesia has grown into a publicly traded SaaS company supporting more than 4,400 healthcare organizations that use the company’s platform of solutions to improve efficiency, increase revenue, address gaps in care and enhance the patient experience.

“I’m truly honored to receive this recognition,” said Indig. “To me, it’s a testament to our team’s tireless work to support healthcare organizations and their patients, and to achieve our mission of making care easier every day.”

Indig was also recently recognized as a Top Executive of 2025 by The Healthcare Technology Report, and Phreesia was named to The Software Report’s Top 50 Software Companies of 2025.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving healthcare providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 170 million patient visits in 2024—1 in 7 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

