Photos of Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center are Available on Business Wire’s Website

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitchPhoto 1

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans of all ages line up for Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center, an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun. Nintendo Live 2023 runs through Monday, Sep. 4.




Photo 2

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, an excited fan plays the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game before its release during Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center, an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun. Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Nintendo Switch family of systems will be available on Oct. 20.

Photo 3

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans capture their own memorable photos at the Super Mario Bros. Wonder area during Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center, an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun. Fans got to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder before its release on Oct. 20 for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Photo 4

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans capture their own memorable photos during a walkthrough of the larger-than-life Kirby and the Forgotten Land area during Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center, an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun.

Photo 5

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans meet Mario from the Super Mario Bros. series during a live performance of the Super Mario Super Big Band on the main stage during Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center, an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun. The event will continue to have daily performances of music from the Super Mario and Legend of Zelda series and a showcase of other entertainment.

Photo 6

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans meet and take photos of characters Tom Nook and Isabelle from the Animal Crossing series during Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center, an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun.

Photo 7

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, excited fans get to play the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game before its release during Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center, an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun. Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Nintendo Switch family of systems will be available on Oct. 20.

Contacts

Kody Kantor

310-991-0044

kkantor@golin.com

