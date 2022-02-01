Photorealistic Metaverse Cornerstone.land Sells Out of First Land Drop in Flash Sale

First 10 of a total 100 virtual land parcels on a photorealistic volcanic island have already been sold by ZOAN on FUNGI NFT platform; next land drop dates to be revealed soon.

HELSINKI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZOAN, a leading global VR studio, today announced that its first 10 land parcels for photorealistic metaverse Cornertone.land have been sold out on the FUNGI NFT platform in a Flash Sale. A total of 100 virtual land parcels will be available for sale over the course of Q1, ranging in price from 3 ETH to more than €20 million, making Cornerstone.land one of the most valuable land sales in the metaverse to date. Visitors can sign up for alerts on the next land drops at https://cornerstone.land/.

“People are searching for that premium metaverse experience and selling out of our first release of Cornerstone.land parcels shows that the demand is high for our truly unique offering,” said Miikka Rosendahl, CEO of ZOAN. “We’re thrilled by the response and also excited to be welcoming in the first Cornerstonians and creating their ideal, custom 3D experience in the metaverse.”

Unlike the 8-bit and pixelated open digital worlds in the market today, Cornerstone.land is a visually stunning volcanic island that offers more tailored exclusivity for virtual land owners. Businesses, artists and individuals can access custom human-like avatars, exclusive buildings, private NFT galleries, stages, homes and more. The photorealistic escape of Cornerstone.land is the perfect place for artists, brands, and creators to showcase their work, collaborate or entertain in a more exclusive 3D environment.

Cornerstone.land plots are stored on the Ethereum blockchain as NFTs, and are entirely unique in terrain, geography, and shape. Once land ownership is 100% complete in the spring this year, the Cornerstone volcano will erupt, growing each region exponentially. Landowners (“Cornerstonians”) receive building credits to design a metaverse experience that best suits their needs, including avatars crafted using the latest metahuman technology from the Unreal Engine. ZOAN provides an experienced 3D specialist that completes the building process. Anything that’s built can be resold to other Cornerstonians, including guest invitations. Building materials and construction credits can also be resold within the community. Land can also be resold to people outside the community, in which case the new owner will become a Cornerstonian.

About ZOAN

ZOAN is an award-winning team of over 100 professionals combining state-of-the-art game-engine 3D graphics with the latest technology. Founded in 2010, ZOAN sold over $1 billion in physical real estate before transforming into a virtual marketing and entertainment company that has worked with some of the largest businesses in the world. Starting in 2020, ZOAN has created highly successful virtual events attracting more than 2 million visitors worldwide. Learn more at http://www.zoan.fi.

About FUNGI

FUNGI is an NFT platform for experiences in the metaverse and designed for content creators – such as celebrities, influencers, world creators and artists – to customize and monetize unique experiences. FUNGI was founded by Antti Innanen and Juha Viitala, award-winning innovators and experienced founders, with deep knowledge of blockchain and NFT technology and community-building. While the platform is easy to use and supports videos, 360 videos and VR/AR formats, FUNGI is enabled by ERC 721 tokens, more sophisticated tokens and not mutually interchangeable with other tokens. Visit https://fun.gi/.

