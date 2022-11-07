Phosphorus Partners with Concept Data to Expand xIoT Attack Surface Management and Remediation in Europe

New partnership further broadens Phosphorus’s sales channels across the EMEA region

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phosphorus, the leading provider of proactive and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced a new distributor partnership for the European market with Concept Data, a leading IT and cybersecurity value-added distributor. The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions across the region.

With the Concept Data partnership, Phosphorus will significantly expand its global presence in the European Union, providing a critical xIoT security technology to businesses and critical industries amid a significant rise in geopolitical threats to the region. xIoT is coming under increasing threats as sophisticated attackers, including nation-states, exploit these devices to gain access to IT networks, achieve long-term persistence inside organizations, and carry out other disruptive attacks.

Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the world’s first and only automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices. This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which can amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.

“Cyber threats are increasing throughout Europe, and it’s important for these organizations to take proactive steps now to reduce their attack surface and harden all endpoints, especially xIoT devices which are traditionally overlooked and unprotected,” said Brian Contos, Chief Security Officer at Phosphorus. “We look forward to working with Concept Data to expand our xIoT platform throughout this important economic region and to make sure enterprises and critical industries are well protected against both criminal and nation-state threats.”

“Phosphorus’s xIoT security platform is an important new addition to our solutions portfolio and will allow us to offer a more comprehensive protection for our customers’ networks, by securing critical xIoT endpoints which are normally overlooked,” said Krzysztof Andrian, CEO of Concept Data. “As a cybersecurity solutions provider, we see an increased demand in Poland and across Europe for critical infrastructure protection, particularly in manufacturing and other heavy industry sectors, and xIoT threat and attack prevention is an important part of this process. Phosphorus is the only comprehensive solution that can harden and defend xIoT devices from the variety of threats they now face.”

For more information about Phosphorus, go to www.phosphorus.io or visit Phosphorus and its Mobile xIoT Security Lab at upcoming security conferences, including S4x23.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

ABOUT CONCEPT DATA

Concept Data is a team of consultants with many years of experience in development and implementation of IT solutions that support business. The company’s key goal is to assist customers in effective enterprise management which complies with security standards and requirements. Concept Data carries out projects for customers from multiple sectors, including banking, insurance, telecommunications, energy and FMCG and offers IT solutions by the major and most reputable manufacturers from around the globe. www.conceptdata.eu LinkedIn

