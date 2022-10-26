Phosphorus Named on The Information’s “50 Most Promising Startups” List for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phosphorus, the leading provider of advanced and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), has been recognized by The Information as one of the most promising startups in the B2B & Cybersecurity space.

The Information’s third annual 50 Most Promising Startups is a selection of companies that have the potential to be the most valuable businesses in their categories based on their current revenue, business model, and growth prospects. Selection of The Information 50 included an intense review by its top reporters of hundreds of companies across eight critical categories.

“We are honored by The Information’s recognition of our company as a leading startup in the cybersecurity field,” said John Vecchi, Chief Marketing Officer of Phosphorus. “Phosphorus is the only company capable of delivering robust cybersecurity solutions for IoT, OT, and Network Device assets across large enterprise and industrial networks. In addition to our company’s unique discovery capabilities, which safely communicate to devices in their native languages, Phosphorus remains the only security company able to deliver xIoT threat and attack prevention through comprehensive attack surface management and proactive risk remediation for credentials, firmware, certificates, and risky configurations.”

World’s First and Only Proactive xIoT Security Platform

Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the industry’s only consolidated xIoT security offering, delivering state-of-the-art Attack Surface Management, Hardening and Remediation, and Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices. This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which can amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.

For the first time in industry history, teams in IT, Facilities, and Security are able to collaborate on a single platform to safely discover, assess, remediate, and monitor their xIoT devices. Phosphorus is now the solution of choice for enterprises to secure devices that were previously unknown or overlooked, beginning with fundamental xIoT security hygiene.

Phosphorus was founded by Chris Rouland, Rebecca Rouland, and Earle Ady. The company’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is currently deployed in Fortune 100 and government networks.

For more information about Phosphorus, go to www.phosphorus.io or visit Phosphorus and its Mobile xIoT Security Lab at upcoming security conferences, including S4x23.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

