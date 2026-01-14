Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE: PXED) (the “Company” or “Phoenix Education Partners”), the parent company of The University of Phoenix, Inc. (the “University”), today reported financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2025, with first quarter revenue of $262.0 million.

“Guided by our mission to serve working adults through skills-aligned, career-relevant education, we continue to build momentum across the University,” said Chris Lynne, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Education Partners and President of the University. “Our first quarter results reflect continued strong retention and enrollment growth as we provide flexible, career-relevant programs for busy adult learners. We remain focused on deepening employer alliances, enhancing the student experience and outcomes, and delivering high-quality, affordable offerings that help students advance their educational and professional goals.”

First Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

Phoenix Education Partners reported net revenue for first quarter 2026 of $262.0 million, compared to $254.7 million for first quarter 2025. In first quarter 2026, the University’s Average Total Degreed Enrollment1 was 85,600, compared to 82,200 for first quarter 2025. Net Income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners for first quarter 2026 was $15.5 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, compared to $46.4 million, or $1.23 diluted earnings per share, for first quarter 2025. The decrease in net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners was primarily due to expense, including share-based compensation, that resulted from our initial public offering (“IPO”) (see sections “Initial Public Offering” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information).

Adjusted EBITDA was $75.2 million for first quarter 2026, compared to $70.1 million for first quarter 2025, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.38 for the first quarter 2026, compared to $1.35 for first quarter 2025.2

__________________ 1“Average Total Degreed Enrollment” represents the aggregate of monthly Total Degreed Enrollment during a specified period divided by the number of months in the period. We define “Total Degreed Enrollment” as the number of confirmed students (both new and continuing) enrolled in credit-bearing courses who post attendance at least one time during a calendar month (even if they withdraw later in the same month), excluding students who graduated as of the end of such month. 2 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. For more information on non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of our GAAP information to our non-GAAP information, refer to the sections titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Common Stock Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular, quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on February 18, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 28, 2026, and holders of certain share-based awards as of the same date.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity

As of November 30, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash and cash equivalents) and marketable securities (including current and noncurrent marketable securities) totaled $218.1 million, compared to $194.8 million as of August 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to $31.1 million of cash generated by operating activities, which was partially offset by $4.7 million of capital expenditures.

On November 13, 2025, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $100.0 million that is available as a source of liquidity for Phoenix Education Partners and its subsidiaries and matures on November 13, 2030. As of November 30, 2025, the Company had no outstanding debt under the credit facility or otherwise.

Initial Public Offering

On October 10, 2025, Phoenix Education Partners completed an IPO of 4.9 million shares of common stock at a price of $32.00 per share, which included 0.6 million shares sold to the underwriters pursuant to their option to purchase additional shares. The shares were offered by certain of the Company’s existing shareholders and, accordingly, the Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares associated with the offering. In connection with the IPO, on October 7, 2025, AP VIII Queso Holdings, L.P. converted into a Delaware corporation pursuant to a statutory conversion and changed its name to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.

As reflected in the financial tables of this press release, we have applied retrospective presentation to our earnings per share for all periods presented such that weighted average shares outstanding reflects certain equity conversions resulting from the IPO.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net revenue to be in the range of $1,025.0 million to $1,035.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the same period is expected to range between $244.0 million and $249.0 million.

Conference Call Information

About Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. is the parent company of The University of Phoenix, Inc., a pioneer in online education for working adults. Founded in 1976, University of Phoenix provides access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement, but not be a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses, and chooses to disclose to investors, these non-GAAP financial measures because: (i) such measures provide an additional analytical tool to clarify the Company’s results from operations and help to identify underlying trends in its results of operations; (ii) as to the non-GAAP earnings measures, such measures help compare the Company’s performance on a consistent basis across time periods; and (iii) these non-GAAP measures are employed by the Company’s management in its own evaluation of performance and are utilized in financial and operational decision-making processes, such as budgeting and forecasting. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across companies.

Adjusted net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners. We define adjusted net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners as net income attributable to the Company, adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring lease expense, strategic alternatives expense, cybersecurity incident expense, impairment charges and asset disposal losses, litigation charges and regulatory expense, non-cash share-based compensation expense, certain tax effects and other items.3

Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to the Company, adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring lease expense, strategic alternatives expense, cybersecurity incident expense, impairment charges and asset disposal losses, litigation charges and regulatory expense, non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest income, net of interest expense, provision for income taxes and certain other items.3

Adjusted earnings per share. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners divided by basic or diluted shares, as applicable, used in computing earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA margin. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue, expressed as a percentage.

Included in the sections that follow are reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

With respect to Adjusted EBITDA for 2026, we are not able to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain items, including but not limited to potential expenses associated with our cybersecurity incident and our provision for income taxes, which could have a significant impact on our future GAAP results.

__________________ 3 For our first quarter of 2026, we changed our definition of this measure to start with “Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners” instead of “Net income” and began excluding expenses incurred related to our cybersecurity incident, which we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operations. We have retrospectively changed this measure for all periods presented to conform with our new definition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements could relate to the following, among other things: our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and the competitive environment in which we operate.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to comply with the extensive regulatory requirements for our business, and the impact of a failure to comply with applicable regulations or regulatory requirements, standards or policies, which could subject us to significant monetary liabilities, fines and penalties, including loss of or limitations upon access to U.S. federal student loans, grants and military program benefits for our students, and otherwise have a material adverse impact on our business; shifts in higher education policy at the federal and state levels; our ability to maintain our institutional accreditation and our eligibility to participate in Title IV programs; our ability to enroll and retain students; our ability to adapt to changing market needs or new technologies; our ability to maintain existing, and develop additional, business-to-business relationships with employers; our ability to attract or retain a qualified senior management team and qualified faculty members; the impact of compliance reviews, claims, or litigation that government agencies, regulatory agencies, and third parties may conduct, bring or initiate against us based on alleged violations of the extensive regulatory requirements applicable to us; our ability to establish, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights and prevent third parties from making unauthorized use of such rights; liability associated with any failure to comply with data privacy and data security laws and the unauthorized access, duplication, distribution or other use of confidential or personal information; additional tax liabilities; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock or the timing or amount of any such dividends; and other risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. This press release should be read completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

PHOENIX EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 262,027 $ 254,692 Costs and expenses: Instructional and support 115,248 108,123 General and administrative 106,557 81,955 Strategic alternatives, restructuring and other 14,628 4,946 Total costs and expenses 236,433 195,024 Operating income 25,594 59,668 Interest income 1,761 3,858 Interest expense (215 ) (114 ) Income before income taxes 27,140 63,412 Provision for income taxes 11,662 16,294 Net income 15,478 47,118 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (24 ) (702 ) Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. $ 15,454 $ 46,416 Earnings per share:(1) Basic $ 0.43 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 1.23 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 35,650 35,505 Diluted 38,891 37,630

__________________________ (1) As described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2025, earnings per share for all periods presented in the Company’s financial statements are retrospectively presented such that weighted average shares outstanding reflects conversions resulting from the IPO.

PHOENIX EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of ($ in thousands) November 30, 2025 August 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,285 $ 136,504 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 39,739 36,497 Marketable securities 12,191 9,005 Accounts receivable, net 82,558 58,957 Prepaid income taxes 2,361 3,160 Other current assets 27,744 21,827 Total current assets 315,878 265,950 Marketable securities 14,891 12,803 Property and equipment, net 38,713 38,846 Goodwill 3,732 3,732 Intangible assets, net 86,634 87,294 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 40,131 41,920 Deferred income taxes, net 22,284 20,566 Other assets 27,309 22,451 Total assets $ 549,572 $ 493,562 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,332 $ 25,696 Accrued compensation and benefits 18,371 28,534 Student deposits 7,624 11,049 Deferred revenue 61,120 37,210 Current operating lease liabilities 9,241 8,948 Other current liabilities 47,282 50,608 Total current liabilities 167,970 162,045 Long-term operating lease liabilities 61,604 64,352 Other long-term liabilities 36,841 27,110 Total liabilities 266,415 253,507 Commitments and contingencies Equity: General partner — — Limited partners — 246,735 Preferred Stock — — Common Stock 357 — Additional paid-in capital 264,516 — Retained earnings 15,454 — Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 81 39 Total Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. equity 280,408 246,774 Noncontrolling interests 2,749 (6,719 ) Total equity 283,157 240,055 Total liabilities and equity $ 549,572 $ 493,562

PHOENIX EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 15,478 $ 47,118 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 29,499 646 Depreciation and amortization 5,480 5,192 Non-cash lease expense 1,789 1,824 Impairment charges and asset disposal losses 20 34 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable 9,579 11,281 Deferred income taxes 8,759 12,378 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisition: Accounts receivable (33,180 ) (40,846 ) Prepaid income taxes 799 (920 ) Other assets (10,563 ) (4,144 ) Accounts payable (1,364 ) (13,175 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (10,163 ) (17,845 ) Student deposits (3,425 ) (37,146 ) Deferred revenue 23,910 12,510 Operating lease liabilities (2,455 ) (4,101 ) Other liabilities (3,096 ) (6,809 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 31,067 (34,003 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,716 ) (5,792 ) Purchases of marketable securities (6,029 ) (9,075 ) Sales of marketable securities — 8,475 Maturities of marketable securities 600 2,000 Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (1,982 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,145 ) (6,374 ) Financing activities: Payments of dividend equivalents (721 ) (141 ) Payroll taxes paid on share-based awards (2,178 ) (764 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,899 ) (905 ) Net change in cash and restricted cash 18,023 (41,282 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 173,001 356,170 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 191,024 $ 314,888 Supplemental disclosure information: Income tax payments, net $ 2,104 $ 4,868 Noncontrolling interest issued in business combination $ — $ 4,147

PHOENIX EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. $ 15,454 $ 46,416 Special items and share-based compensation: Restructuring lease expense(a) 2,020 2,027 Strategic alternatives expense(b) 4,921 875 Cybersecurity incident expense(c) 4,500 — Impairment charges and asset disposal losses(d) 20 34 Litigation charges and regulatory expense(e) 1,203 1,205 Non-cash share-based compensation expense(f) 29,499 646 Other(g) 1,964 1,195 Income tax effects of special items and share-based compensation(h) (5,933 ) (1,468 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. $ 53,648 $ 50,930 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 1.23 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.43 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.35 Shares used in computing earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share: Basic 35,650 35,505 Diluted 38,891 37,630

Three Months Ended

November 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. $ 15,454 $ 46,416 Restructuring lease expense(a) 2,020 2,027 Strategic alternatives expense(b) 4,921 875 Cybersecurity incident expense(c) 4,500 — Impairment charges and asset disposal losses(d) 20 34 Litigation charges and regulatory expense(e) 1,203 1,205 Non-cash share-based compensation expense(f) 29,499 646 Depreciation and amortization 5,480 5,192 Interest income, net of interest expense (1,546 ) (3,744 ) Provision for income taxes 11,662 16,294 Other(g) 1,964 1,195 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,177 $ 70,140 Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. margin 5.9 % 18.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.7 % 27.5 % Net revenue used in computing net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. margin and adjusted EBITDA margin $ 262,027 $ 254,692

a) Restructuring lease expense represents non-cancelable lease obligations, including any offset from sublease income, and other related expenses for leased space we have exited as part of our ground campus and administrative space rationalization plans. In 2012, as a key component of the University’s transformation initiatives, the University began the process of completing the orderly closure of its ground campuses, as more enrolling students made the choice to take their programs online. The University completed the orderly closure of its campus locations in early fiscal year 2025, with only one physical location, in Phoenix, Arizona, currently enrolling new students. Additionally, the University completed its exit of 19 floors of its 22-floor administrative office buildings during fiscal year 2024 pursuant to its space rationalization plans. b) Strategic alternatives expense consists of costs incurred for our IPO and costs incurred for pursuing strategic ownership alternatives considered prior to our IPO. c) Represents expense associated with a cybersecurity incident we detected on November 21, 2025. Refer to the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 for additional information. d) Represents non-cash impairment charges and asset disposal losses. e) Litigation charges and regulatory expense principally includes expenses associated with a multi-year insurance policy pertaining to borrower defense to repayment claims. f) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation: Stock Compensation. Although share-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we evaluate our business performance excluding share-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense. The increase in share-based compensation expense in the three months ended November 30, 2025 compared to the prior year period resulted from our IPO. g) Other consists of management fees pursuant to our pre-IPO management consulting agreement and other expenses that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operations. The management consulting agreement was terminated effective as of the pricing of our IPO and therefore no management fees will accrue or be payable for periods after that date. h) Represents the income tax effect, if any, of these non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rates.

