Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE: PXED) (the “Company” or “Phoenix Education Partners”), the parent company of The University of Phoenix, Inc. (the “University”), today reported financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2025, with first quarter revenue of $262.0 million.



“Guided by our mission to serve working adults through skills-aligned, career-relevant education, we continue to build momentum across the University,” said Chris Lynne, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Education Partners and President of the University. “Our first quarter results reflect continued strong retention and enrollment growth as we provide flexible, career-relevant programs for busy adult learners. We remain focused on deepening employer alliances, enhancing the student experience and outcomes, and delivering high-quality, affordable offerings that help students advance their educational and professional goals.”

First Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

Phoenix Education Partners reported net revenue for first quarter 2026 of $262.0 million, compared to $254.7 million for first quarter 2025. In first quarter 2026, the University’s Average Total Degreed Enrollment1 was 85,600, compared to 82,200 for first quarter 2025. Net Income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners for first quarter 2026 was $15.5 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, compared to $46.4 million, or $1.23 diluted earnings per share, for first quarter 2025. The decrease in net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners was primarily due to expense, including share-based compensation, that resulted from our initial public offering (“IPO”) (see sections “Initial Public Offering” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information).

Adjusted EBITDA was $75.2 million for first quarter 2026, compared to $70.1 million for first quarter 2025, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.38 for the first quarter 2026, compared to $1.35 for first quarter 2025.2

1“Average Total Degreed Enrollment” represents the aggregate of monthly Total Degreed Enrollment during a specified period divided by the number of months in the period. We define “Total Degreed Enrollment” as the number of confirmed students (both new and continuing) enrolled in credit-bearing courses who post attendance at least one time during a calendar month (even if they withdraw later in the same month), excluding students who graduated as of the end of such month.

2 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. For more information on non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of our GAAP information to our non-GAAP information, refer to the sections titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Common Stock Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular, quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on February 18, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 28, 2026, and holders of certain share-based awards as of the same date.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity

As of November 30, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash and cash equivalents) and marketable securities (including current and noncurrent marketable securities) totaled $218.1 million, compared to $194.8 million as of August 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to $31.1 million of cash generated by operating activities, which was partially offset by $4.7 million of capital expenditures.

On November 13, 2025, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $100.0 million that is available as a source of liquidity for Phoenix Education Partners and its subsidiaries and matures on November 13, 2030. As of November 30, 2025, the Company had no outstanding debt under the credit facility or otherwise.

Initial Public Offering

On October 10, 2025, Phoenix Education Partners completed an IPO of 4.9 million shares of common stock at a price of $32.00 per share, which included 0.6 million shares sold to the underwriters pursuant to their option to purchase additional shares. The shares were offered by certain of the Company’s existing shareholders and, accordingly, the Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares associated with the offering. In connection with the IPO, on October 7, 2025, AP VIII Queso Holdings, L.P. converted into a Delaware corporation pursuant to a statutory conversion and changed its name to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.

As reflected in the financial tables of this press release, we have applied retrospective presentation to our earnings per share for all periods presented such that weighted average shares outstanding reflects certain equity conversions resulting from the IPO.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net revenue to be in the range of $1,025.0 million to $1,035.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the same period is expected to range between $244.0 million and $249.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Phoenix Education Partners will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026, today at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by webcast on the Phoenix Education Partners website at www.phoenixeducationpartners.com. Please register in the Investor Relations section of the site 15 minutes prior to the call. The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (toll), using conference ID: 8113013. The webcast will be archived for 30 days and the call replay for seven days. To access the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or +1 (609) 800-9909 (toll), using conference 8113013, or visit the Investor Relations Section of the Phoenix Education Partners website.

About Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. is the parent company of The University of Phoenix, Inc., a pioneer in online education for working adults. Founded in 1976, University of Phoenix provides access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement, but not be a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses, and chooses to disclose to investors, these non-GAAP financial measures because: (i) such measures provide an additional analytical tool to clarify the Company’s results from operations and help to identify underlying trends in its results of operations; (ii) as to the non-GAAP earnings measures, such measures help compare the Company’s performance on a consistent basis across time periods; and (iii) these non-GAAP measures are employed by the Company’s management in its own evaluation of performance and are utilized in financial and operational decision-making processes, such as budgeting and forecasting. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across companies.

Adjusted net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners. We define adjusted net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners as net income attributable to the Company, adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring lease expense, strategic alternatives expense, cybersecurity incident expense, impairment charges and asset disposal losses, litigation charges and regulatory expense, non-cash share-based compensation expense, certain tax effects and other items.3

Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to the Company, adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring lease expense, strategic alternatives expense, cybersecurity incident expense, impairment charges and asset disposal losses, litigation charges and regulatory expense, non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest income, net of interest expense, provision for income taxes and certain other items.3

Adjusted earnings per share. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners divided by basic or diluted shares, as applicable, used in computing earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA margin. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue, expressed as a percentage.

Included in the sections that follow are reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

With respect to Adjusted EBITDA for 2026, we are not able to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain items, including but not limited to potential expenses associated with our cybersecurity incident and our provision for income taxes, which could have a significant impact on our future GAAP results.

3 For our first quarter of 2026, we changed our definition of this measure to start with “Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners” instead of “Net income” and began excluding expenses incurred related to our cybersecurity incident, which we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operations. We have retrospectively changed this measure for all periods presented to conform with our new definition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements could relate to the following, among other things: our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and the competitive environment in which we operate.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to comply with the extensive regulatory requirements for our business, and the impact of a failure to comply with applicable regulations or regulatory requirements, standards or policies, which could subject us to significant monetary liabilities, fines and penalties, including loss of or limitations upon access to U.S. federal student loans, grants and military program benefits for our students, and otherwise have a material adverse impact on our business; shifts in higher education policy at the federal and state levels; our ability to maintain our institutional accreditation and our eligibility to participate in Title IV programs; our ability to enroll and retain students; our ability to adapt to changing market needs or new technologies; our ability to maintain existing, and develop additional, business-to-business relationships with employers; our ability to attract or retain a qualified senior management team and qualified faculty members; the impact of compliance reviews, claims, or litigation that government agencies, regulatory agencies, and third parties may conduct, bring or initiate against us based on alleged violations of the extensive regulatory requirements applicable to us; our ability to establish, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights and prevent third parties from making unauthorized use of such rights; liability associated with any failure to comply with data privacy and data security laws and the unauthorized access, duplication, distribution or other use of confidential or personal information; additional tax liabilities; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock or the timing or amount of any such dividends; and other risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. This press release should be read completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

PHOENIX EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
November 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Net revenue

 

$

262,027

 

 

$

254,692

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

Instructional and support

 

 

115,248

 

 

 

108,123

 

General and administrative

 

 

106,557

 

 

 

81,955

 

Strategic alternatives, restructuring and other

 

 

14,628

 

 

 

4,946

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

236,433

 

 

 

195,024

 

Operating income

 

 

25,594

 

 

 

59,668

 

Interest income

 

 

1,761

 

 

 

3,858

 

Interest expense

 

 

(215

)

 

 

(114

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

27,140

 

 

 

63,412

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

11,662

 

 

 

16,294

 

Net income

 

 

15,478

 

 

 

47,118

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(702

)

Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.

 

$

15,454

 

 

$

46,416

 

Earnings per share:(1)

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

1.31

 

Diluted

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.23

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

35,650

 

 

 

35,505

 

Diluted

 

 

38,891

 

 

 

37,630

 

(1)

As described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2025, earnings per share for all periods presented in the Company’s financial statements are retrospectively presented such that weighted average shares outstanding reflects conversions resulting from the IPO.

PHOENIX EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

As of

($ in thousands)

 

November 30, 2025

 

August 31, 2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

151,285

 

$

136,504

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

39,739

 

 

36,497

 

Marketable securities

 

 

12,191

 

 

9,005

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

82,558

 

 

58,957

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

2,361

 

 

3,160

 

Other current assets

 

 

27,744

 

 

21,827

 

Total current assets

 

 

315,878

 

 

265,950

 

Marketable securities

 

 

14,891

 

 

12,803

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

38,713

 

 

38,846

 

Goodwill

 

 

3,732

 

 

3,732

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

86,634

 

 

87,294

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

40,131

 

 

41,920

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

22,284

 

 

20,566

 

Other assets

 

 

27,309

 

 

22,451

 

Total assets

 

$

549,572

 

$

493,562

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

24,332

 

$

25,696

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

18,371

 

 

28,534

 

Student deposits

 

 

7,624

 

 

11,049

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

61,120

 

 

37,210

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

9,241

 

 

8,948

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

47,282

 

 

50,608

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

167,970

 

 

162,045

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

61,604

 

 

64,352

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

36,841

 

 

27,110

 

Total liabilities

 

 

266,415

 

 

253,507

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

General partner

 

 

 

 

 

Limited partners

 

 

 

 

246,735

 

Preferred Stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

357

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

264,516

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

15,454

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

 

 

81

 

 

39

 

Total Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. equity

 

 

280,408

 

 

246,774

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

2,749

 

 

(6,719

)

Total equity

 

 

283,157

 

 

240,055

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

549,572

 

$

493,562

 

PHOENIX EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
November 30,

($ in thousands)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

15,478

 

 

$

47,118

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

29,499

 

 

 

646

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,480

 

 

 

5,192

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

1,789

 

 

 

1,824

 

Impairment charges and asset disposal losses

 

 

20

 

 

 

34

 

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable

 

 

9,579

 

 

 

11,281

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

8,759

 

 

 

12,378

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(33,180

)

 

 

(40,846

)

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

799

 

 

 

(920

)

Other assets

 

 

(10,563

)

 

 

(4,144

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(1,364

)

 

 

(13,175

)

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

(10,163

)

 

 

(17,845

)

Student deposits

 

 

(3,425

)

 

 

(37,146

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

23,910

 

 

 

12,510

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(2,455

)

 

 

(4,101

)

Other liabilities

 

 

(3,096

)

 

 

(6,809

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

31,067

 

 

 

(34,003

)

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(4,716

)

 

 

(5,792

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(6,029

)

 

 

(9,075

)

Sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

8,475

 

Maturities of marketable securities

 

 

600

 

 

 

2,000

 

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(1,982

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(10,145

)

 

 

(6,374

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payments of dividend equivalents

 

 

(721

)

 

 

(141

)

Payroll taxes paid on share-based awards

 

 

(2,178

)

 

 

(764

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(2,899

)

 

 

(905

)

Net change in cash and restricted cash

 

 

18,023

 

 

 

(41,282

)

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

173,001

 

 

 

356,170

 

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

191,024

 

 

$

314,888

 

Supplemental disclosure information:

 

 

 

 

Income tax payments, net

 

$

2,104

 

 

$

4,868

 

Noncontrolling interest issued in business combination

 

$

 

 

$

4,147

 

PHOENIX EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
November 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.

 

$

15,454

 

 

$

46,416

 

Special items and share-based compensation:

 

 

 

 

Restructuring lease expense(a)

 

 

2,020

 

 

 

2,027

 

Strategic alternatives expense(b)

 

 

4,921

 

 

 

875

 

Cybersecurity incident expense(c)

 

 

4,500

 

 

 

 

Impairment charges and asset disposal losses(d)

 

 

20

 

 

 

34

 

Litigation charges and regulatory expense(e)

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

1,205

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expense(f)

 

 

29,499

 

 

 

646

 

Other(g)

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

1,195

 

Income tax effects of special items and share-based compensation(h)

 

 

(5,933

)

 

 

(1,468

)

Adjusted net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.

 

$

53,648

 

 

$

50,930

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

1.31

 

Diluted

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.23

 

Adjusted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

1.43

 

Diluted

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

1.35

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

35,650

 

 

 

35,505

 

Diluted

 

 

38,891

 

 

 

37,630

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
November 30,

($ in thousands)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.

 

$

15,454

 

 

$

46,416

 

Restructuring lease expense(a)

 

 

2,020

 

 

 

2,027

 

Strategic alternatives expense(b)

 

 

4,921

 

 

 

875

 

Cybersecurity incident expense(c)

 

 

4,500

 

 

 

 

Impairment charges and asset disposal losses(d)

 

 

20

 

 

 

34

 

Litigation charges and regulatory expense(e)

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

1,205

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expense(f)

 

 

29,499

 

 

 

646

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,480

 

 

 

5,192

 

Interest income, net of interest expense

 

 

(1,546

)

 

 

(3,744

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

11,662

 

 

 

16,294

 

Other(g)

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

1,195

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

75,177

 

 

$

70,140

 

Net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. margin

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

18.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

28.7

%

 

 

27.5

%

Net revenue used in computing net income attributable to Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. margin and adjusted EBITDA margin

 

$

262,027

 

 

$

254,692

 

a)

Restructuring lease expense represents non-cancelable lease obligations, including any offset from sublease income, and other related expenses for leased space we have exited as part of our ground campus and administrative space rationalization plans. In 2012, as a key component of the University’s transformation initiatives, the University began the process of completing the orderly closure of its ground campuses, as more enrolling students made the choice to take their programs online. The University completed the orderly closure of its campus locations in early fiscal year 2025, with only one physical location, in Phoenix, Arizona, currently enrolling new students. Additionally, the University completed its exit of 19 floors of its 22-floor administrative office buildings during fiscal year 2024 pursuant to its space rationalization plans.

b)

Strategic alternatives expense consists of costs incurred for our IPO and costs incurred for pursuing strategic ownership alternatives considered prior to our IPO.

c)

Represents expense associated with a cybersecurity incident we detected on November 21, 2025. Refer to the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 for additional information.

d)

Represents non-cash impairment charges and asset disposal losses.

e)

Litigation charges and regulatory expense principally includes expenses associated with a multi-year insurance policy pertaining to borrower defense to repayment claims.

f)

Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation: Stock Compensation. Although share-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we evaluate our business performance excluding share-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense. The increase in share-based compensation expense in the three months ended November 30, 2025 compared to the prior year period resulted from our IPO.

g)

Other consists of management fees pursuant to our pre-IPO management consulting agreement and other expenses that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operations. The management consulting agreement was terminated effective as of the pricing of our IPO and therefore no management fees will accrue or be payable for periods after that date.

h)

Represents the income tax effect, if any, of these non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rates.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Beth Coronelli
InvestorRelations@phoenixeducationpartners.com

Media Contact:
Andrea Smiley
MediaRelations@phoenixeducationpartners.com


