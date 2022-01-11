Phison Awarded World’s First SD Association’s SVP Verification for its SD Express Storage Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flashcard–Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions, today announced that its SD Express storage solution is the first product to pass the SD Association’s SD Express/UHS-II Verification Program (SVP). This verification indicates that these products meet interface standards, providing confidence to both consumers and businesses that it will operate and perform properly.





According to the SD Association, “PCIe and UHS-II are both high differential interfaces and meeting their specifications demanding requirements is extremely important to assure proper operation and interoperability.” The Association officially launched the SVP program at the end of 2021, becoming the notary unit that leads the compatibility verification between the host system and the SD memory card manufacturer to positively assist in the development of the product ecosystem. As the world’s leading supplier of SD card controllers and solutions, Phison Electronics has pledged to support the SD Association’s SVP program and to work with Phison’s global brand customers in launching the latest SD Express storage solutions that meet the SVP verification requirements.

As image quality of video continues to improve, user requirements for removable storage devices are increasing not only in capacity but also in transmission speeds required of the interfaces. The speed of SD cards indicated by the SD Logo are generally affirmed with the guarantee of the “minimum writing speed,” largely because the general host system does not have high requirements for the read speed of removable storage devices. It only needs to roughly pre-read and confirm the correctness of the photo or video file data with more sophisticated edits or modifications moved to the PC for execution.

However, with today’s high-speed mobile storage requirements, it is likely that system compatibility issues derived from high-speed transmission will lead to poor user experience, such as SD card speed slowing down, or card recognition failure. Verification of Phison’s SD Express solutions ensures that compatibility issues between system integrators and SD memory card designers are reduced, while also promoting the popularization of the latest SD card specifications.

“Phison is a member of the SD Association’s board of directors and has long assisted the SD Association in promoting the latest SD specifications and technologies worldwide,” said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics. “The SD Association chose to launch the SVP certification program as the trend of high-speed mobile storage devices has taken off. We are pleased to have successfully attained the SVP certification within two months of our submission and becoming the first supplier to provide SD Express storage products to market with this certification.”

SVP tests products for compliance against the SDA’s Physical Test Guideline. Products eligible for SVP include card/host/ancillary products using SD Express, with PCIe interface or SD UHS-II interface. SVP is a voluntary program available exclusively to SDA members. Additional information about SVP is available on the SD Association’s website at https://www.sdcard.org/

Phison at a Glance:

Over 20 years experiences in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

Over 3,000 employees globally, and more than 70% are engineers.

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Target long-term revenue of NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy

Exceeds 20% of the global market share of SSD controllers

$1.64B sales revenue in 2020.

Unique business model that can produce consistently strong cashflow and profits over long-term NAND memory market cycles.

Committed to maintaining long-term partnerships with our global NAND flash supply sources and with our downstream module customers

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions for the consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. Phison provides various services from controller ASIC and firmware design, system integration, IP licensing, and total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD, and USB interfaces. Phison is an active member of industry associations, including the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA, and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe, and IEEE-SA. Visit our blog: www.phisonblog.com

