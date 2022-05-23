Phison Announces Strategic PCIe Gen5 Relationship with AMD and Micron at Computex 2022

Ecosystem collaboration between partners unveiled for PCIe Gen5 to shape technology and compute experience for the future in an always-connected world.





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#computex2022–Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a leading provider of NAND controller and flash storage solutions, announced today a strategic collaboration with AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) to build a cooperative PCIe Gen5 ecosystem of compatible products that elevate the gaming and creator experience. Phison’s role includes delivering a class-leading PCie Gen5 SSD controller – PS5026-E26 – that features nearly a 2x performance increase over the previous generation flagship while adhering to the same power limitations of the M.2 form factor.

“We are pleased to announce our cooperative effort with Micron and AMD to advance the technological development of PCIe Gen5 storage offerings, as this validates Phison’s commitment to upholding customer-centric values,” said Leo Huang, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Phison. “The E26 controller enables gamers to compete at the highest level and helps content creators to maximize the overall system performance to increase productivity.”

The need for high-speed storage has increased with the popularity of 5G Wireless availability worldwide. Global markets including desktop PC, notebooks, gaming consoles, cloud servers and even mobile devices will benefit from increased data transfer rates and the bandwidth available for multitask purposes. The ecosystem consisting of AMD’s AM5 platform, Phison’s PS5026-E26 controller, Micron’s DDR5 DRAM and Replacement Gate 3D NAND allow for platform acceleration across the entire system to meet the requirements for today’s always-connected lifestyle.

“Micron’s collaboration with AMD and Phison is targeted to deliver the industry’s most powerful storage offering and high-performance computing experience available to consumers,” said Micron’s Director of Product Line Management, Jonathan Weech. “Through its Crucial branded products, Micron is focused on bringing high-value NAND solutions to PC enthusiasts. This unique combination of Micron NAND and Phison’s Gen5 controller, along with AMD’s AM5 platform, will help accelerate the transition to PCIe Gen5 SSDs.”

“Our goal is to deliver an incredible uplift in bandwidth to accelerate PC performance and user experiences,” said Leah Schoeb, Sr. Manager, Storage and Memory, AMD. “Collaboration with Micron and Phison signifies AMD’s commitment to empower and elevate gaming and creator experiences of the future with AMD’s new socket technology.”

Phison has an all-inclusive schedule for Computex 2022 with an exciting full scale product line of storage solutions. In addition to showing the flagship PS5026-E26 PCIe Gen5 controller, the company will also introduce:

The first PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD using the PS5021-E21T controller.

PS5027-E27T, a next generation DRAMless PCIe Gen4 solution designed to overcome the stick power requirements of mobile computing, will be discussed for the first time.

E18DC, an M.2 form factor data center solution for diverse workloads including server boot and read intensive.

solution for diverse workloads including server boot and read intensive. PS8318, a UFS 3.1 problem solver targeting a wide-range of markets including VR, and mobile.

E21T, an energy efficient industrial embedded Gen4 solution designed to drive down costs while increasing productivity.

MPT Series of customized automotive storage products.

The World’s First PCIe 5.0 Redriver IC certified by PCI-SIG.

[About PHISON]

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.

To know more about Phison, please visit Phison Website, Phison Blog, and Phison Q&A for details.

