Philadelphia Gas Works Selects KloudGin to Digitally Modernize Utility Data Collection and Operations Management Process

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FSM—KloudGin, the leading provider of AI cloud-based field service and asset management solutions, announced the company has been selected by Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) to digitally modernize the data collection of the various operational and regulatory readings for processes at its Richmond and Passyunk gas processing facilities in the City.

KloudGin’s single-cloud application, running on AWS, is designed to help PGW reduce manual data collection and entry, create real-time compliance reporting, and increase service efficiency.

The two PGW facilities process, store, and distribute natural gas to homes and businesses. Plant operators analyze readings every hour from a variety of systems, 24/7 – including temperature, volume, and flow. PGW sought to create efficiencies and streamline their manual, paper-based data capture processes, and have selected a KloudGin solution. The project’s implementation support is being provided by Utility Solutions Partners (USP).

With KloudGin’s solution, PGW workers will carry a mobile tablet, which includes a KloudGin Survey with specific field-focused questions that can be answered offline or online. PGW technicians will conduct equipment evaluations and utilize the Survey’s digital walk-through for inputting data and completing assessments. When workers are offline and then enter a Wi-Fi enabled area, the data will then sync. The KloudGin system will then present the data in dashboards, for review by PGW supervisors in real time. The process is designed to provide fast digital efficiency.

“PGW is digitizing their complex, mission critical processes to get the right info collected at the right time to make the right decisions, maximizing reliability and asset uptime,” said Vikram Takru, KloudGin Co-founder and CEO. “PGW wanted digital transformation mobility – both offline and online – for a rugged, easy-to-use, field-worker-first modern application. As utilities transform to more efficient digital management of asset and customer service work, they will begin to utilize modern cloud, mobile, AI/ML, field service, work and asset management solutions built from the ground up.”

The new KloudGin digital capture capabilities provide PGW with:

Elimination of paper forms – created by technicians on three daily shifts – that had to be reviewed, approved, and re-keyed at the end of each day.

A digital approval system for the data that’s verified by supervisors.

Digitally archived data that can easily be sourced for regulatory compliance reporting or review.

A flexible system where existing forms can be reviewed, and new forms can be added.

Dashboards with historical and current readings.

Greater data accuracy about equipment and services.

Ultimately, the digital system will help PGW continue to deliver outstanding service to its 500,000 customers in Philadelphia.

About Philadelphia Gas Works

Founded in 1836, Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) is owned by the City of Philadelphia and is the largest municipally owned gas utility in the country. It manages a distribution system of approximately 6,000 miles of gas mains and service pipes supplying approximately 500,000 customers. PGW’s operations are managed by a nonprofit corporation, the Philadelphia Facilities Management Corporation (PFMC). More information about the company is available at www.pgworks.com.

About Utility Solutions Partners

Utility Solutions Partners (USP) is a professional and technical services company solely focused on providing implementation, integration, and support services for Utilities. USP offers full life-cycle services to water, wastewater, electric, gas, and solid waste utilities. Contact USP at www.utilitysolutionsllc.com.

About KloudGin, Inc.

KloudGin is the only SaaS one-cloud industry-focused mobile field service, work and asset management solution that eliminates silos, automates work management processes, enables customer self-service, and increases worker productivity. Visit www.kloudgin.com.

Contacts

Miguel Adao



madao@kloudgin.com

+1 858-692-7481