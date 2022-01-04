Phiar Technologies Works with Qualcomm to Transform Automotive Cockpits with Spatial AI-powered AR HUD Navigation to Reduce Driver Cognitive Load

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES–Phiar Technologies, a leading platform for AI-powered Augmented Reality (AR) navigation for driving, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in connected car and digital cockpit experiences, today announced the companies’ work to transfigure how people navigate, interact, and experience the world through vehicles. Through the companies’ working relationship, Phiar will bring its powerful computer vision-based spatial artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platforms to support intelligent AR heads-up display (HUD) navigation and situational awareness for next-generation automotive in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) environments.





Today, drivers are facing cognitive overload from having to interpret a multitude of information and notifications from the cockpit, while still trying to interpret directions on a 2D map, resulting in a non-optimal driving experience. Aiming to address this, Phiar is working with Qualcomm Technologies to transform navigation experiences by bringing seamless AI-powered road perception and AR navigation to video and HUD-based automotive IVI environments.

Gene Karshenboym, CEO of Phiar Technologies, said: “At Phiar, we’re dedicated to delivering drivers an AR navigation experience either on HUD or video screen that is unparalleled because they see intelligent navigation guidance in real-time for more intuitive driving, without the need to look at a map. Working with Qualcomm Technologies and the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms has empowered us to continually innovate on our existing high standards in AR navigation design, and to deliver the first-rate infotainment services and digital cockpit solutions demanded by modern consumers.”

Bill Pinnell, Vice President, Product Management, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said: “There is a growing expectation among consumers and automakers for sophisticated and truly connected digital cockpit solutions. Qualcomm Technologies is delighted that our next generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform is helping bring the future of driving navigation to consumers through Phiar’s innovative platform.”

To learn more about Phiar solutions and partners, visit www.phiar.net.

About Phiar Technologies

Founded in 2017, Phiar Technologies is an ultra-lightweight computer vision AI company and emerging leader in augmented reality driving navigation technology for the automotive industry. Phiar combines its patented innovations in deep learning AI and AR into a new form of driving navigation platform to enhance safety, facilitate more intuitive wayfinding and connect drivers with their surrounding environments. Phiar is based in Redwood City, California, with investor backing from State Farm Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, The Venture Reality Fund, GFR Fund, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Telenav, Anorak Ventures, Mayfield Fund, Zeno Ventures, Cross Culture Ventures, Y Combinator, Innolinks Ventures and Half Court Ventures. For more information, visit www.phiar.net.

