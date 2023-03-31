Phenom Unveils Phenom X+ — Generative AI for Human Resources — and 18 Intelligent Talent Experience Platform Innovations at IAMPHENOM

Phenom’s work-altering announcements bring previously unattainable levels of productivity and experience through intelligence and automation





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech–During its IAMPHENOM Product Innovation Keynote, Phenom announced Experience+ (X+), a new platform-wide generative AI capability that bolsters efficiencies by automating content creation, surfacing actionable intelligence, and eliminating time-consuming tasks for candidates, employees, recruiters, managers, HR and HRIS teams. In addition, the company unveiled 18 platform intelligence and automation innovations to further transform the way talent acquisition and talent management teams hire, develop, and retain talent.

Introducing Phenom X+

The most critical task human resources (HR) must address is how their companies will empower individuals to transfer their potential into the skills and competencies needed for current and future markets. Every company is on a journey of transformation, and requires intelligence and automation to deliver phenomenal experiences.

Phenom X+ is designed to dynamically support an organization’s specific hiring, retention and growth needs by leveraging an ensemble of AI models that consists of: a Foundation Model (any Natural Language Understanding [NLU], DeepLearning, or Large Language Model [LLM] such as GPT, Bard, or Cohere), Specialized Model, and Contextual Model. Phenom X+ differentiates with its ability to take additional context into account — including vertical, market, job zone (e.g., frontline/hourly or knowledge worker), company, team and user data — delivering an unparalleled level of personalization, precision and experience.

“The next decade will be dominated by intelligence, automation and experience,” said Mahe Bayireddi, Phenom CEO and co-founder. “With Phenom X+ and our Intelligent Talent Experience platform innovations, HR teams and managers will reach unprecedented levels of productivity and efficiency — all while enriching the experiences of candidates and employees.”

For talent acquisition, Phenom X+ automatically:

Generates contextually relevant job descriptions based on role requirements, past ideal candidates, and current high-performing employees

Auto-generates on-brand content and optimizes discoverability via search ( SEO )

) Offers a natural language search experience for candidates

Highlights best-fit external and internal candidates for any open role

Writes and personalizes emails, SMS, WhatsApp messages and campaigns to candidates

Schedules, reschedules, and cancels interviews using natural language

Develops individualized interview questions and guides

Publishes comprehensive interview feedback in real time for decision makers

Provides hiring teams with interview transcripts, candidate responses, summaries and actionable insights

Interprets notes and creates tasks to be completed

Analyzes Chatbot questions and generates appropriate responses

Scales multilingual experiences

Recommends optimizations to hiring workflows

For talent management, Phenom X+ automatically:

Provides performance insights across teams with next steps

Identifies succession planning opportunities for high-performing employees

Flags employee flight risks and provides prescriptive guidance

Detects skills gaps and surfaces upskilling and reskilling opportunities

Generates personalized emails and campaigns, as well as audience segments to foster development

Interprets and communicates organizational talent trends and ways to stay on pace

New Intelligence Announcements for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management

The Product Innovation Keynote at IAMPHENOM established that insights for knowledge workers are critical to optimize performance and process. To appropriately address the needs of the modern organization, Phenom introduced new technology that improves the hiring cycle for candidates, interview process for internal stakeholders, and growth and retention aspirations of talent management and managers:

Interview Intelligence disrupts the traditional interview process by bringing transparency to hiring teams with recordings, transcriptions, and key takeaways to move the process forward faster and improve decision making. Analysis of interview sentiment, talk speed, talk-to-listen ratio and voice energy are available to inform interview training opportunities and improvements for hiring teams.

disrupts the traditional interview process by bringing transparency to hiring teams with recordings, transcriptions, and key takeaways to move the process forward faster and improve decision making. Analysis of interview sentiment, talk speed, talk-to-listen ratio and voice energy are available to inform interview training opportunities and improvements for hiring teams. Candidate Hub is a one-stop-shop that helps candidates understand where they are in the hiring process and prepare for next steps. Taking context into account, it gives exposure to relevant jobs, company information, hiring status, and potential future career pathing opportunities. Candidates can easily schedule and reschedule interviews, and access a digital interview coach that provides them with a preparation checklist.

is a one-stop-shop that helps candidates understand where they are in the hiring process and prepare for next steps. Taking context into account, it gives exposure to relevant jobs, company information, hiring status, and potential future career pathing opportunities. Candidates can easily schedule and reschedule interviews, and access a digital interview coach that provides them with a preparation checklist. Workforce Intelligence provides talent management teams with context and oversight into talent within their organization to ensure they are appropriately onboarded, retained and developed. A main dashboard provides hiring trends, churn rate, retention risks and high performers. Talent management can further drill down into three key areas: 1) Dynamic role architecture to analyze skills, competencies, and additional contexts to determine which employees are available to upskill or reskill into future roles, and initiate upskilling/reskilling initiatives; 2) Comprehensive employee profiles to identify tenure, performance, growth trajectory, fit for openings and progressions, and options for succession planning; and 3) Skills intelligence to determine where gaps and training needs exist, providing visibility into endorsed skills, self-reported skills, open jobs and roles that require skills, and the learning opportunities, mentors and gig projects available to address gaps. With workforce intelligence at their disposal, Employee Relationship Management (ERM) enables talent management and people managers to take appropriate action such as initiating an upskilling project to acquire new skills to enhance one’s job performance or career advancements.

provides talent management teams with context and oversight into talent within their organization to ensure they are appropriately onboarded, retained and developed. A main dashboard provides hiring trends, churn rate, retention risks and high performers. Talent management can further drill down into three key areas: 1) to analyze skills, competencies, and additional contexts to determine which employees are available to upskill or reskill into future roles, and initiate upskilling/reskilling initiatives; 2) to identify tenure, performance, growth trajectory, fit for openings and progressions, and options for succession planning; and 3) to determine where gaps and training needs exist, providing visibility into endorsed skills, self-reported skills, open jobs and roles that require skills, and the learning opportunities, mentors and gig projects available to address gaps. With workforce intelligence at their disposal, enables talent management and people managers to take appropriate action such as initiating an upskilling project to acquire new skills to enhance one’s job performance or career advancements. Succession Planning facilitates growth, development, and movement within the organization, providing a means to plan for the future. It identifies existing employees who are suitable for succession for specific roles, and determines eligibility and readiness based on tenure, performance, skills, competencies, and other relevant signals. This feature makes it easy to add new employees to a succession plan, evaluate which successors have been assigned to specific roles, and move and grow employees in the organization.

facilitates growth, development, and movement within the organization, providing a means to plan for the future. It identifies existing employees who are suitable for succession for specific roles, and determines eligibility and readiness based on tenure, performance, skills, competencies, and other relevant signals. This feature makes it easy to add new employees to a succession plan, evaluate which successors have been assigned to specific roles, and move and grow employees in the organization. People Manager provides business leaders with the actionable intelligence they need to build high-performing teams by surfacing an employee’s current sentiment, career growth plans, learning opportunities, recommendations for upskilling/reskilling, and overall talent retention effectiveness. It also simplifies the process of endorsing a direct report’s skills.

New Automation Announcements for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management

Phenom also announced new automation technology for frontline and hourly workers that will empower them to reduce friction and connect candidates with jobs faster, foster employee development, and reduce tedious, manual tasks for recruiters.

Automation Engine is the powerful backend behind phenomenal hiring, growth and retention experiences. It provides the framework and components to identify, build, implement, and monitor automation workflows into new or existing talent lifecycle processes (e.g., hiring, career development, and retention). It includes workflow intelligence for constant monitoring and qualitative analysis of workflow performance and provides recommendations for optimization. Process mining capabilities identify opportunities to optimize further — leading to outcomes such as improved conversion rates and higher volume of hires in less time.

is the powerful backend behind phenomenal hiring, growth and retention experiences. It provides the framework and components to identify, build, implement, and monitor automation workflows into new or existing talent lifecycle processes (e.g., hiring, career development, and retention). It includes intelligence for constant monitoring and qualitative analysis of workflow performance and provides recommendations for optimization. Process mining capabilities identify opportunities to optimize further — leading to outcomes such as improved conversion rates and higher volume of hires in less time. Talent Companion provides an always-on, omnichannel approach to engage candidates throughout the hiring process — facilitating a streamlined application, interview and hiring experience. It provides real-time responses to questions, helps prepare for interviews and shares reminders at the right time to eliminate any guesswork.

provides an always-on, omnichannel approach to engage candidates throughout the hiring process — facilitating a streamlined application, interview and hiring experience. It provides real-time responses to questions, helps prepare for interviews and shares reminders at the right time to eliminate any guesswork. High-Volume Hiring delivers full end-to-end automation of the hiring process, from first interaction to hire. It is designed specifically for industries such as retail, transportation, hospitality, and manufacturing that require a fast and frictionless candidate onboarding experience. Using AI-based workflows, High-Volume Hiring removes redundant processes that can clog the volume hiring pipeline. It also reduces the strain on recruiting teams by automating for high-volume and seasonal staffing surges so they can shift their focus to lengthier knowledge worker hiring cycles.

delivers full end-to-end automation of the hiring process, from first interaction to hire. It is designed specifically for industries such as retail, transportation, hospitality, and manufacturing that require a fast and frictionless candidate onboarding experience. Using AI-based workflows, High-Volume Hiring removes redundant processes that can clog the volume hiring pipeline. It also reduces the strain on recruiting teams by automating for high-volume and seasonal staffing surges so they can shift their focus to lengthier knowledge worker hiring cycles. Requisition and Offer Management for High-Volume Hiring enables hiring managers to autonomously raise requisitions and extend offers to candidates, accelerating the process of making opportunities available to candidates, while reducing reliance on other stakeholders and decreasing time to hire.

enables hiring managers to autonomously raise requisitions and extend offers to candidates, accelerating the process of making opportunities available to candidates, while reducing reliance on other stakeholders and decreasing time to hire. Career Pathing for Frontline gathers an employee’s experience, tenure and behaviors and surfaces their next best-fit role within their organization. Growth trajectories can be tailored based on an organization’s unique role requirements.

gathers an employee’s experience, tenure and behaviors and surfaces their next best-fit role within their organization. Growth trajectories can be tailored based on an organization’s unique role requirements. Alumni Network re-engages former employees to strengthen and maintain positive long-term company relationships. The network can be leveraged from a recruitment perspective to make alumni employees aware of new openings that can bring them back to the company — supporting aspirations to rehire already trained talent and provide potential career advancement opportunities.

New Platform Experience Announcements

Phenom designed additional platform enhancements, including: Design Studio which provides talent and brand marketers with high-fidelity career design within a no-code framework; People Analytics that puts data behind every hiring, growth and retention decision; AI Control Center that enables organizations with controls and configurations to maximize the full potential of intelligence across the platform based on individual preferences and requirements; Connector Studio which improves integration with critical third-party applications and technology to improve business performance.

New Phenom Service Experience for Improved Global Customer Care

To better support customers’ evolving needs, Phenom announced a new multi-tiered support model — Phenom Service Experience. By adding more self-service capabilities and a direct line to support, Phenom is accelerating problem resolution and increasing customer satisfaction. Built to provide exceptional support and phenomenal moments, Phenom Service Experience includes: Support Portal, Service Hub, Platform Status Page, Learning Academy, User Community, Global Office Hours, Premium Support Plans, and Managed Services Plans.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

