Phenom Talent CRM Wins Best Use of AI in HR by The 2024 A.I. Awards

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom announced its Talent Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been named the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) by The 2024 A.I. Awards program. The A.I. Awards is a new awards program launched earlier this year by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, which recognizes excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies and machine learning.

“By harnessing AI-powered experiences, Phenom empowers employers to hire faster, develop employees to their full potential, and retain talent longer. With a platform that seamlessly connects all key stakeholders in the talent ecosystem, Phenom is driving innovation across diverse industries and helping organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce,” said Technical Director and Head Judge, Annabelle Whittall.

Improve Hire Quality and Reduce Time to Hire with Talent CRM

The Phenom Talent CRM is a comprehensive software solution that optimizes how talent acquisition teams — including sourcers, recruiters, talent marketers, and recruitment managers — build, engage, and track talent pipelines. By leveraging data, context, and AI, it helps streamline the entire recruitment process, from initial candidate identification to final offer acceptance. Key features include:

Intelligent Candidate Recommendations : The system uses AI to identify and recommend candidates based on specific job requirements, including skills, location, and experience.

: The system uses AI to identify and recommend candidates based on specific job requirements, including skills, location, and experience. Automated Workflows : The CRM automates critical tasks such as interview scheduling, resume screening, and follow-up emails, significantly reducing time to fill.

: The CRM automates critical tasks such as interview scheduling, resume screening, and follow-up emails, significantly reducing time to fill. AI-Powered Insights : From resume analysis to interview intelligence, the platform provides data-driven insights to help hiring teams make more informed decisions and mitigate bias.

: From resume analysis to interview intelligence, the platform provides data-driven insights to help hiring teams make more informed decisions and mitigate bias. Personalized Candidate Engagement : The system enables highly personalized nurture campaigns, enhancing the overall candidate experience and keeping top talent engaged throughout the hiring process.

: The system enables highly personalized nurture campaigns, enhancing the overall candidate experience and keeping top talent engaged throughout the hiring process. Comprehensive Analytics : In-depth analytics allow talent acquisition leaders to assess the impact of their efforts and quantify return on time, effort, and expense.

: In-depth analytics allow talent acquisition leaders to assess the impact of their efforts and quantify return on time, effort, and expense. Seamless Integrations: The Talent CRM integrates with commonly used HR tools, including applicant tracking systems, corporate calendars, and sourcing tools, creating a unified ecosystem that enhances efficiency and user experience.

By combining these features, the Phenom Talent CRM empowers organizations to not only improve the quality of their hires but also significantly reduce time to hire, creating a more strategic and effective talent acquisition process. Since its introduction in 2023, Phenom X+ Generative AI in the Talent CRM has been adopted by over 700 customers, supporting over 120 use cases and saving 45,000 hours in the process.

Phenom Earns Top Industry Recognition for AI Excellence

The 2024 A.I. Awards recognition comes on the heels of additional industry accolades including:

“Candidate Relationship Management serves as a backbone to efficient, growth-oriented organizations that use AI to revolutionize hiring processes and corresponding business impact,” said John Harrington, Sr. Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. “We’re proud to offer a design-centric Talent CRM infused with intelligence that deeply understands the intricacies of its users, their industries and the unique preferences and requirements to make more strategic, informed decisions.”

AI-powered Innovations Enhance Talent Acquisition Capabilities

Phenom continues innovating to help organizations hire faster, develop employees to their full potential, and retain talent longer. Innovations announced this year, include:

Advanced Screening empowers hiring teams to make the most intelligent hiring decisions as quickly as possible by providing comprehensive insights based on recorded answers, situational judgment-related questions and call simulation — no matter the job type.

empowers hiring teams to make the most intelligent hiring decisions as quickly as possible by providing comprehensive insights based on recorded answers, situational judgment-related questions and call simulation — no matter the job type. Interview Assistant captures notes and insights throughout the interview process using real-time voice transcription and AI summarization. This allows hiring teams to focus on candidate interactions while reducing human error and supporting data-driven hiring decisions.

captures notes and insights throughout the interview process using real-time voice transcription and AI summarization. This allows hiring teams to focus on candidate interactions while reducing human error and supporting data-driven hiring decisions. X+ Fit Score enables talent acquisition professionals to extend the typical criteria used to formulate fit scores, or customize the scores in the context of the role.

enables talent acquisition professionals to extend the typical criteria used to formulate fit scores, or customize the scores in the context of the role. Talent Leader Dashboard provides recruitment managers with comprehensive team and organizational insights, including requisition tracking and candidate engagement metrics. X+ Agents offer job-specific action plans that managers can distribute to their teams for both frontline and knowledge worker hiring.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

