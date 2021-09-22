PHC Corporation of North America and SCREEN Partner to Promote 3D Live Cell Imaging in North America

WOOD DALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highthroughputimaging–PHC Corporation of North America (PHCNA) and SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. have today announced the formation of a partnership to market and sell the SCREEN Cell3iMager series of live-cell imaging systems in North America. These innovative ex vivo imaging instruments enable organoid and spheroid imaging with excellent accuracy using high-throughput, high-speed, and non-invasive technology for cellular research, drug discovery, cosmetic and biopharmaceutical applications. SCREEN’s instrument portfolio includes high speed bright-field spheroid imagers, multi-fluorescence imaging in 2D and 3D, as well as live-cell imaging by optical coherence tomography (OCT). The instruments will be available alongside PHCbi’s current portfolio of cell incubation and cell preservation products.

PHCbi has been using its expertise in cell growth to develop innovative solutions since 1966, delivering class-leading incubators, ultra-low temperature freezers, biomedical refrigerators, and other laboratory storage and handling solutions for a wide range of life science customers. PHCbi engineers the control systems of each instrument with high quality, precise components that represent 50 years of design expertise in Japan. The central principle that we keep in mind for the design of each of our products is to ensure the best cell health.

SCREEN has offered live cell imaging solutions since 2013. The high-throughput cell imaging system, which applies SCREEN’s core image processing technology, is label-free and can measure and analyze cell proliferation and morphological changes at high speed. SCREEN has been developing instruments and applications focusing on label-free cell measurement and observation, for which needs are increasing in the fields of regenerative medicine and biopharmaceutical discovery, with the goal of contributing to “improvement of people’s quality of life (QOL).”

Hans Brok, President of PHCNA , stated, ”We are excited to be able to partner with SCREEN to offer even more innovation to the life sciences industry. PHCbi products have delivered excellence in design and unmatched reliability for over 50 years, and we look forward to the success of this partnership. This partnership will allow PHCbi and SCREEN to leverage our combined core strengths to meet and exceed the current and future needs of researchers to make even greater advances in cell analysis.”

Masahiro Joshi, Senior Corporate Officer, Life Sciences of SCREEN, stated, “We are excited to announce this partnership between PHCbi and SCREEN. We are looking forward to seeing how this partnership can help researchers accelerate activities to grow cell culture industries. SCREEN Life Science division has the credo that we are existing to improve the QOL of people in the world by providing our innovative solutions. We have no doubt that this partnership is the big step to make that happen.”

About PHC Corporation of North America

PHC Corporation of North America, located in Wood Dale, IL, is a leader in laboratory equipment for the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, academic, healthcare and government markets. Product lines under the new PHCbi brand include the space saving and energy efficient VIP® ECO, TwinGuard® and VIP Series ultra-low temperature freezers, cryogenic and biomedical freezers, pharmacy and high-performance refrigerators, cell culture CO 2 and multigas incubators, and Drosophila/plant growth chambers. PHC Corporation of North America is a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, which is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services solutions across diabetes management, diagnostics, and life sciences, as well as providing healthcare services.

About SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

The SCREEN Group traces its history back to the Ishida Kyokuzan Printing Works, a lithographic printing shop founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1868. It offers numerous production systems, technologies and services that enjoy world leading market shares in the electronics and printing industries. The company also endeavors to create new businesses with the core technologies that have been cultivated over many years as its cornerstone. In the life science business, SCREEN has developed high-throughput, 3D cultured cell scanners and a system for the scanning and analysis of cellular morphologies, providing devices that are capable of rapidly measuring and analyzing the proliferation and morphological changes in cells without the use of test reagents.

