PGT Innovations CEO elected as chair of Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmployerOfChoice—PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce that Jeff Jackson, the organization’s president and CEO, was recently elected board chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board.





Jackson was appointed to the six-member airport authority in 2020 by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“It is an honor to serve my Sarasota and Manatee community in being elected chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board. We have an incredible leadership that manages the day-to-day operations for one of the United States’ fastest growing airports,” said Jackson. “I am excited to continue working closely with the other commissioners to support the airport’s ongoing growth and assist the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority’s efforts to deliver world-class air transportation service to our local residents and people visiting from around the world. Our airport is often the first impression a visitor has of our beautiful area, and I’m proud of their success in setting the bar high and consistently raising that standard.”

Jackson is a dedicated community advocate, having served as a board member for the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation, as well as a board member, vice chair, and board chair for Children First.

“We are looking forward to the tremendous business, community, and leadership experience of Chairman Jackson as we enter a critical infrastructure development year at SRQ,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority. “Commissioner Jackson has been steadfast in his efforts to improve the facilities and passenger experience at the airport.”

The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was created as a public agency to operate and manage the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The Airport Authority is tasked with the power to acquire, construct, improve, finance, operate, and maintain the airport facilities for the primary purpose of meeting the air transportation needs of Sarasota and Manatee counties.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Contacts

PGT Innovations Contact

Media Relations



Stephanie Cz, Corporate Marketing Manager



SCz@PGTInnovations.com

941-480-1600