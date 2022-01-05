P&G Showcases Leading-Edge Innovations that Solve Everyday Challenges for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Gillette and Oral-B Headline P&G’s Virtual LifeLab Experience

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) opens its LifeLab immersive experience for CES following a press conference scheduled for 11:00am ET at PGLifeLab.com. The Company will introduce a showcase of consumer-inspired innovations that are changing how people take care of everyday needs from shaving to washing their clothes, while building a more sustainable future with iconic brands such as Gillette, Oral-B, Crest, and Tide.





P&G previously announced its plan to shift the Company’s on-the-ground presence at CES to an all-virtual program. The P&G LifeLab, which will be now hosted entirely online at PGLifeLab.com, is open to all visitors, including those not registered for CES 2022. In this virtual environment, visitors can engage live with P&G experts who will share the latest on:

P&G Grooming, returning with GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar. With an exfoliating bar built into the handle, this new razor removes dirt and debris from the skin before the blades pass, ensuring the skin is primed for a great shave that’s as quick and easy as washing your face. The gentle exfoliation technology built right into the handle elevates the shave experience from a chore into an everyday delight. GilletteLabs | Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor is also featured, as the world’s first heated razor meets an automotive legend.

Oral Care, coming back with Oral-B Series 4 and 5, smart toothbrushes that are empowering more consumers to take better charge of their oral health, as well as a peek at Oral-B iO 10, the next evolution in premium brushing and advanced oral health.

Tide, which is reducing the impact of laundry on our environment and on the future we all share. Learn about the first laundry detergent for space, which astronauts will use on the International Space Station starting this year.

P&G Beauty, returning to CES for the first time since 2019 with BeautySPHERE: a journey of discovery through Responsible Beauty, P&G Beauty's platform for being a positive force for beauty in the world.

The LifeLab also features immersive gaming experiences where visitors can fight the Crest Cavity Creeps to save Toothopolis or ride a GilletteLabs Exfoliating Bar hoverboard to catch debris as you race down a track.

“ Here at P&G, we are relentless in our pursuit of innovation that improves the lives of consumers around the world,” said P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. “ We’re excited to be back at CES virtually to share how consumers have inspired a broad range of new products and experiences, including innovations that create solutions for pressing challenges like environmental sustainability.”

Following P&G at CES

To visit the P&G LifeLab immersive experience and find additional information on P&G’s virtual panels occurring throughout the week, go to www.PGLifeLab.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

