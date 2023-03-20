PG Forsta Named a Strong Performer in Customer Feedback Management by Top Independent Research Firm

“PG Forsta combines its strong background in both employee experience and qualitative research in its CFM product, the Human Experience (HX) platform”

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PG Forsta, the leader in transforming human experiences (HX) across customer, employee, patient, member and consumer journeys, today announced that it was cited as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management (CFM), Q1 2023 evaluation. The Forrester Wave™ is an assessment of the top vendors in the market and a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. Forrester identified and surveyed the most significant providers of customer feedback management (CFM) to create the report.

The Forrester report notes that, “PG Forsta’s unique background translates into some distinctive capabilities, such as sophisticated visuals (via services) and video focus-group features. It augments these features with strong hybrid AI capabilities for NLP. Reference customers value the level of customization available and the services provided.” In particular, PG Forsta received the highest possible scores in the pricing flexibility and transparency, client experience, and ad hoc customer research criteria.

“We are pleased to be named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ report. To us, this recognition validates the strength of the HX Platform as an innovative and comprehensive enterprise solution serving the healthcare, retail, technology, hospitality, market research and financial services industries, and more,” said Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of PG Forsta. “We intend to continue to innovate at rapid pace and on a global scale to support the growth of all our clients.”

Built on 30 years of market research, human experience and technology expertise, PG Forsta’s HX Platform brings together quantitative and qualitative research tools, expert analysis capabilities, data storytelling and visualizations, and action management in one unified solution.

