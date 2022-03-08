Home Business Wire Petrobel Selects Halliburton Landmark to Design and Deliver Cloud Solution for E&P...
Petrobel Selects Halliburton Landmark to Design and Deliver Cloud Solution for E&P Applications

iEnergy® Stack enables digital transformation to reduce total cost of ownership

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that Petrobel, a joint venture between ENI and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, awarded a contract to deploy iEnergy® Stack, Halliburton’s cloud solution that runs on-premise, to manage petrotechnical software applications. The solution delivers DecisionSpace® 365 cloud-based subscription services and supports operators’ and third-parties’ applications.

Building a private cloud infrastructure is a crucial first step in Petrobel’s digital transformation and data residency requirements. The iEnergy® Stack accelerates interpretation workflows, especially the ones involving large data sets, and enables agile and collaborative E&P workflows.

iEnergy® Stack is based on Halliburton’s proven E&P cloud delivery that helps ensure the most optimal configuration of computing and storage elements to deliver a ready-to-deploy private cloud infrastructure. It provides a single, unified experience for end users and system administrators for all energy applications. This greatly reduces total cost of ownership and the complexity of managing numerous applications compared to the past.

“Halliburton continues to advance computing to accelerate the digital journey and lower total cost of ownership for our customers,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “We look forward to working with Petrobel to improve their efficiency and maximize asset value by optimizing their E&P infrastructure.”

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

