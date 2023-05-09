PETLIBRO Introduces The Revolutionary Cat Water Fountain With APP Real-time Hydration Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APP–PETLIBRO, one of the leading smart pet supply brands in the US, is excited to unveil its latest product, the Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain (RRP $79.99), on May 9th, 2023. Designed with feline companions in mind, this innovative fountain leverages advanced tracking and monitoring features to streamline the process of managing your pet’s hydration levels and boost their overall health.





Your Cat’s Hydration, At a Glance

According to data from the American Pet Products Association, millions of cats in the US have water-drinking problems that can lead to serious urinary and kidney diseases. That’s why PETLIBRO has created the Dockstream App Monitoring Fountain to help you track your cat’s water intake easily and better understand their drinking habits.

Smart Statistics at Your Fingertips

The new Dockstream fountain conveniently displays your cat’s daily hydration and periodic comparison data on the PETLIBRO app. As a pet parent, you can gain insights into your cat’s drinking habits and share the data with your vet, making it easier to diagnose any potential issues during your next visit.

Health Monitoring System

The innovative health monitoring system is the technology behind all the data. It comprehensively tracks the water consumption and presents the data in clear visual reports so you can easily know the volume, time, and frequency of your cat’s water drinking every day.

Connect with Your Cat

As the hydration guideline from Cornell University, a cat needs about 4oz of water per 5lb of body weight (including water from food) every day. With the app, you can set a daily hydration goal for your cat and easily check if he or she achieves it. Pet owners no longer need to calculate daily water intake. Simply open the app and see if the goal is met.

Moreover, this fountain retains all the pros of the Dockstream series including the 4-layer vertical filtration system for a fresh sip and detachable design for easy cleaning. The smart cleaning reminder function means you don’t have to remember to clean the fountain. The PETLIBRO Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain is currently available on the PETLIBRO website and Amazon.

About PETLIBRO

Since 2019, PETLIBRO has been dedicated to providing high-quality pet care products that make life easier for pet owners. Their innovative products are designed to strengthen the bond between pet owners and pets, and help them both live happy, fulfilling lives.

