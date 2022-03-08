Peter Buckingham Joins SambaNova as VP of Software Engineering

Public sector and enterprise customers continue to benefit from SambaNova’s technical leadership

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SambaNova Systems, the company delivering the industry’s only comprehensive software, hardware, and solutions platform to run AI and Deep Learning applications, announces the appointment of Peter Buckingham as Vice President of Software Engineering. Buckingham is tasked with enabling the software team to capture the rapidly increasing transformational opportunity of AI in the public sector and the enterprise.





“With AI, we are experiencing one of the biggest transitions in computing history since the internet and the transition is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible now. Enterprises are rapidly deploying AI to accelerate their transformation and jump into the future of computing,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova Systems. “I’m excited to welcome Peter to the team. His experience will enable SambaNova to quickly create software to help enterprise leaders unleash AI’s power.”

Buckingham brings to SambaNova more than 20 years of experience building new technology and taking it to market; his contributions to AI innovation have helped change the industry. Buckingham has held leadership positions at VMware, Bitfusion, Sun Microsystems, Dell and Waypoint.

“I’m honored to join SambaNova’s leadership team. This is an incredible opportunity to create first-to-market software that accelerates AI adoption across the globe,” said Peter Buckingham, VP of Software at SambaNova. “Seventy-two percent of enterprises struggle with AI adoption yet they desperately need to deploy it today. The software we’re creating at SambaNova will help them do that.”

Buckingham is the latest addition to SambaNova’s accomplished leadership team, which has attracted some of the best talent and expertise in the industry. In recent months, SambaNova has rapidly expanded its talent bench, with the addition of Prabhdeep Singh, VP of Software Product, Poonacha Kongetira, VP of Hardware, Matt Taylor, VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships and Amy Love, Chief Marketing Officer.

SambaNova continues to garner accolades throughout the industry, including recognition by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in its “Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors” report, and industry awards for Best AI Product in Next-Generation Infrastructure by CogX and VentureBeat’s Innovation in Edge Award for 2021. The company was named one of CRN’s 10 Hottest AI Chip Makers in 2021 and one of CRN’s 20 Coolest Tech Startups Of 2020. SambaNova was also Great Place to Work certified in 2021, recognized in the Smart Machines Category in Fast Company’s “Next Big Things in Tech,” and the GSA 2021 Award Winner of the “Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award.”

About SambaNova Systems

AI is here. With SambaNova, customers are deploying the power of AI and deep learning in weeks rather than years to meet the demands of the AI-enabled world. SambaNova’s flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-ServiceTM, is a complete solution purpose-built for AI and deep learning that overcomes the limitations of legacy technology to power the large and complex models that enable customers to discover new opportunities, unlock new revenue and boost operational efficiency. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. For more information, please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.

Contacts

SambaNova Systems



Virginia Jamieson



virginia.jamieson@sambanova.ai

(650) 279-8619