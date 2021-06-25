Perspectum Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perspectum, a commercial-stage, precision-health company developing proprietary digital technologies that enable clinicians to more accurately diagnose and monitor patients with chronic metabolic diseases, announced it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) in the United States of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share.

All ADSs to be sold in the proposed IPO will be offered by Perspectum. Perspectum has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SCAN.” The number of ADSs to be offered and the pricing terms for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Citigroup, Barclays, Stifel and Canaccord Genuity will act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The Registration Statement relating to the ADSs has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this announcement are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Barclays Capital Inc., Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110 or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.

About Perspectum



Perspectum, a global medical technology company with offices in the U.K., the U.S. and Singapore, delivers leading digital technologies that help clinicians provide better care for patients with chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer. With a strong focus on precision medicine using advanced imaging and genetics, our vision is to empower patients and clinicians through quantitative assessments of health enabling early detection, diagnosis and targeted treatment. With a diverse team of physicians, biomedical scientists, engineers and technologists, Perspectum offers a way to manage complex health problems at scale.

Contacts

David Gill



Perspectum, Chief Financial Officer



David.Gill@perspectum.com

Emily Holden



Perspectum, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Emily.Holden@perspectum.com

Glenn Silver



Lazar-FINN Partners



Glenn.Silver@finnpartners.com