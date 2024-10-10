Personio announces new AI driven features to help HR teams unlock more time

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Personio, Europe’s leading HR software company for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced new AI-powered features and teased an AI assistant. Showcased at HUG 2024, these innovations form part of Personio’s Intelligent HR Platform, geared to help HR teams improve their day-to-day processes and get back to what they love about HR.





Hanno Renner, co-founder and CEO of Personio said: “The AI revolution will have a massive impact on the way that we all work, on a scale similar to how mobile internet redefined connectivity. At Personio, we believe AI will have a special role within people teams. HR will always be people-first, but AI will bring a new level of automation, flexibility and insight. The thoughtful implementation of AI in HR is a transformational moment, and is a core part of our Intelligent HR Platform.”

Proactive Insights plus Personio AI Assistant

With 72% of HR managers across Europe agreeing that HR is becoming more data-driven*, Proactive Insights helps HR teams keep tabs on the health of their business by enabling them to discover key trends, ask the right questions of data, and power smarter decisions. Proactive Insights will include trend highlights that call out specific issues that HR managers should be aware of, such as high levels of sick leave in a department that may need investigation.

Coming soon to beta will be an AI assistant designed specifically for HR teams. Working like a personal assistant to the team, the AI tool will be able to help instantly answer questions to boost efficiency. For example, an HR manager could ask for the number of currently open roles in the company, have the assistant break it down by location, and visualize that information for easy sharing with stakeholders.

Smart Automations

Smart Automations help to advance HR teams’ capabilities by detecting repetitive tasks, suggesting workflows and best practices, and giving reminders. For example, Personio’s software will review HR teams’ inboxes and prioritize tasks that are more important to complete, such as short-deadline requests.

Meanwhile, Personio’s workflow builder can also help HR teams get started with automations. Personio’s software will detect when significant time is being spent on a manual task. Drawing on thousands of templates, the system will recommend specific workflows to help solve the issue for HR teams – for example auto-approval of vacation requests that don’t break policy.

Robin Seidel-Doetsch, Head of Human Resources at interaktiv Perspektiven said: “I am blown away by the digital documents that allow digital work contracts to be automatically filled out using the saved profiles and then signed digitally.”

Dynamic Adaptability

In an industry where quick adaptation is a must, HR teams are often restricted by software that does not grow with them or allow rich customization. Personio users can now choose from a cohesive ecosystem of apps and over 200 integrations that support the entirety of the employee lifecycle.

Intelligent, customizable templates also boost flexibility. For instance, if a German company expands to the UK and needs to set up absence policies for the first time, they can easily use locally compliant out-of-the-box templates and get started in minutes. Or, they can customize further by adjusting carryover benefits, partial-day rounding calculations, and more.

*Personio study: Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges (published August 2024)

About Personio:

Personio is the intelligent HR platform that unlocks the power of people for small and medium-sized organizations. Trusted by 14,000 organizations that together manage more than 1 million employees, Personio drives productivity for HR teams, managers and employees by improving HR processes and boosting employee experience. Our ever-evolving product makes Personio a clear choice for organizations looking to upgrade their people platform for now and the future.

Learn more about our product, or how to join our teams in Munich, London, Madrid, Dublin, Berlin, Barcelona, New York, Amsterdam and remotely, here: www.personio.com

