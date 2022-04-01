Personalis to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today that its management team will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis’ Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Caroline Corner



investors@personalis.com

415-202-5678

Media Contact:



Jennifer Temple



pr@personalis.com

www.personalis.com

650-752-1300