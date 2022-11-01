Personal Gifting Reimagined: Snappy Launches New Digital Platform to Make Gifting Easy for Everyone, Every Time, Every Occasion

Known for disrupting workplace gifting, Snappy’s enterprise platform sent over 2 million gifts last year, and now the award-winning company introduces SnappyGifts.com to power personal gift giving

Snappy offers simplified solutions for all personal gifting needs; Recipients are empowered to select the gift they want so they’ll always receive something they love

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snappy, the all-in-one gifting company, announces the launch of SnappyGifts.com, the company’s newest platform. The platform expands their gifting services and expertise to deliver an elevated gifting experience to more people ahead of the busy holiday season. With SnappyGifts.com, individual shoppers are invited to explore editor-curated gift collections, select, customize, and send a thoughtful gift for everyone on their list.

Founded in 2015, Snappy first came to market to serve large enterprise companies in supporting their efforts for workplace gifting, recognition, and gratitude. Snappy is currently used and trusted by 41% of Fortune 100 companies and delivered more than 2 millions gifts last year. Snappy’s mission to deliver gifts that spread smiles is accomplished by using innovative marketplace technology, personalization, creativity, and fun to provide an experience that is both simple for the gift giver, and delightful for the recipient.

“Seven years ago, Snappy was created with the goal of making it easier and more joyful for everyone to show appreciation, celebrate special moments, and spread smiles through fun, personal gifting experiences. We’ve already successfully delivered millions of meaningful gifts through our trusted enterprise platform. And we’ve taken our learnings and best technology to launch a new consumer platform – snappygifts.com – so everyone can enjoy simplified, personalized gifting moments as they send the perfect present, every time,” said Hani Goldstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Snappy.

The new gifting platform seamlessly combines the thoughtfulness of sending a hand-selected gift, with the simplicity and flexibility of giving a gift card. Snappy offers users the opportunity to browse hundreds of expert-selected products based on a wide array of interests, hobbies, and personality, then delivers a truly fun and special gift experience. With gifts from most-loved mainstream retailers as well as specialty brands such as Fly by Jing, Great Jones, Paravel and Theragun, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s how SnappyGifts.com works:

Set a budget: Gift givers visit SnappyGifts.com on their mobile devices, tablets, or computers, and set their gifting budget – ranging from $25 to $500.

Discover expert gift recommendations: With a budget ready to go and recipient in mind, quickly share a few key words based on the gift recipient's interests, personality, hobbies, or relationship, to review hand-selected gift collections curated by Snappy's team of editors. Some of our favorite collections include: The Globe-Trotter (for travel lovers), The Chef (for anyone who enjoys cooking and entertaining), Outdoor Livin' (calling all camping and hiking enthusiasts) and The Techie (for that tech lover on your list who seems to have it all)!

Personalize your picks: Once you've chosen the perfect gift collection, you can customize further by removing items that don't seem like just the right fit. Simply hover over the product image and select "Remove" in the right hand corner of any product you don't wish to send in the collection you've chosen to send.

Wrap it up. Once a collection of gifts has been selected, pick a digital gift wrap for a delightful moment of excitement through an interactive digital unwrapping.

Make it special. Add even more meaning and sentiment to your gift with a personalized message. Every time you send a gift you can write a personal note to your recipient that will be part of their digital unwrapping experience and will be sure to spread joy.

Deliver a delightful gifting experience. Using your gift recipient's phone number or email, Snappy will alert them about their special gift.

Using your gift recipient’s phone number or email, Snappy will alert them about their special gift. Signed, sealed, delivered. All the work is done! Just add in your payment details, hit send, and Snappy will take care of the rest. Snappy handles all the logistics by collecting the address from the recipient. Snappy will keep you updated on your recipient’s gift status so you know when it’s been opened, claimed, and delivered to their doorstep.

For more information, and to start sharing delightful gifting experiences, visit SnappyGifts.com today.

About Snappy

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company with platforms that combine fun, personal experiences with advanced technology to take the guesswork out of gifting. Founded in 2015, Snappy completed a $70M Series C funding round in May of 2021 and was named Inc.’s fastest-growing company in the Northeast in 2021 and 2022 with two-year revenue growth of 5184%. With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, Snappy has become the trusted partner to over 2,500 enterprise customers and has sent millions of gifts worldwide.

Snappy is committed to enhancing the joy of gift giving and recently expanded its suite of offerings to include a consumer-facing gifting platform, as well Snappy Lite, the self-service solution for small businesses to send gifts to employees and customers.

Snappy is headquartered in New York City and has a team of more than 300 people across four countries. Snappy is featured on Fortune’s “Best Small & Medium Workplaces,” “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and “Best Workplace in Tech” lists. Snappy’s stance on diversity and inclusion, its active focus on give-back programs, and its fundamental mission to spread happiness through fun, thoughtful gifts lead the way in unlocking the power of human kindness.

