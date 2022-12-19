PerkinElmer to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PerkinElmer Inc., (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. PT.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

To access the presentation, a live audio webcast will be available via this page. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $5 billion in 2021, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Steve Willoughby



(781) 663-5677



steve.willoughby@perkinelmer.com

Media Relations:

Chet Murray



(781) 663-5719



chet.murray@perkinelmer.com