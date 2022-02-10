PerkinElmer to Present at Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an overview on the Company and its strategic priorities during a fireside chat at this year’s virtual conference. To register, click here.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $5.0 billion in 2021, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Steve Willoughby



(781) 663-5677



steve.willoughby@perkinelmer.com

Media Relations:

Chet Murray



(781) 663-5728



chet.murray@perkinelmer.com