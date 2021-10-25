PerkinElmer Signals Research Suite Platform Integrates Scientific Data Silos and Enhances Collaboration for R&D Teams

Secure, SaaS informatics platform drives streamlined workflows and accelerated decision-making for pharmaceutical and industrial customers

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced the launch of its Signals Research™ Suite, a full cloud based solution, deployed on Amazon Web Services. The suite is a secure, informatics platform, providing integrated, end-to-end scientific data and workflow management for pharmaceutical and industrial customers. Designed to help drive more informed and accelerated decision making around drug, compound and formulation candidates, the offering brings together PerkinElmer’s leading informatics technologies across data access, processing, enhanced analytics and collaboration.

Leveraging the easy-to-use, powerful suite, multi-discipline R&D teams can unify critical experiment and testing data, better configure and control their workflows, and more effectively and efficiently manage critical scientific results – all without needing to be IT experts.

Signals Research Suite seamlessly brings together PerkinElmer Informatics’ Signals Notebook™ offering, the market’s most popular and fastest growing cloud-based, electronic lab notebook, with the Signals VitroVivo™ 3.0 (formerly Signals Screening) platform, a leading data processing solution for unprecedented flexibility, plus the Signals Inventa™ 3.0 (formerly Signals Lead Discovery) platform, an innovative and highly scalable data management, integration and analytics technology. This combination fuels data-driven decision making by providing intuitive and powerful data capture, search, publishing and sharing, raw data conversion from other systems and sources, and next generation visual analytics and predictive modeling. The suite is designed to reduce experiment cycles and increase reproducibility.

Commenting on the research suite, Kevin Willoe, vice president and general manager of PerkinElmer Informatics, said, “ Today’s pharmaceutical and industrial companies are moving towards digital transformation and away from managing scientific data in silos. They want to focus on doing better science, reduce their dependence on managing IT systems and interact with their data globally and from end-to-end. Our secure, SaaS Signals Research Suite offering allows them to do this, empowering them to harness their data and collaborate with their colleagues and partners to make better, faster and more precise candidate choices.”

Extending and protecting the customer’s investment, the suite is an enterprise research platform supporting the addition of new techniques, modalities and data types. It also dovetails with other popular software tools and applications offered under the TIBCO® Spotfire®, ChemDraw® and Microsoft® Office® brands.

For more information about the Signals Research Suite platform and PerkinElmer’s other informatics offerings, click here.

