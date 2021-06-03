Home Business Wire Perion Network to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight...
Perion Network to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8th

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the Stifel 2021 virtual cross sector insight conference on Tuesday, June 8th.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on June 8th at 9:20 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/peri/2096928

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Contacts

Rami Rozen, VP of Investor Relations

+972 52 569 4441

ramir@perion.com

