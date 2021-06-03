Perion Network to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8th

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the Stifel 2021 virtual cross sector insight conference on Tuesday, June 8th.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on June 8th at 9:20 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/peri/2096928

