Perion Network to Present at the Roth Capital Virtual London Conference on Monday, June 21st

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the Roth Capital Virtual London Conference on Monday, June 21st.

The event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings with approximately 130 private and public companies in a variety of sectors. Meetings will consist of 40-minute management-investor video conference calls.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Perion Investor Relations at investors@perion.com.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Contacts

Rami Rozen, VP of Investor Relations

+972 52 569 4441

ramir@perion.com

