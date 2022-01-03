Home Business Wire Perion Network to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on...
Business Wire

Perion Network to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022

di Business Wire

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on January 12 from 8:30-9:10 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/peri/2252448

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Source: Perion Network Ltd.

Contacts

Rami Rozen, VP of Investor Relations

+972 52 569 4441

ramir@perion.com

Articoli correlati

BitNile Holdings Issues Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGH #AmosKohn--BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today published...
Continua a leggere

Garmin acquires Vesper Marine, a leading provider of marine communication equipment and services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Product portfolio includes award-winning situational awareness and remote monitoring technology SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN), today announced it has acquired...
Continua a leggere

Recreational Realty LLC, a Specialized Real Estate Storage Company Focused on RV and Boat Storage, Announce a Joint Venture of the Company Led by...

Business Wire Business Wire -
First institutional grade specialized storage platform focused on the growing needs of the recreational and marine storage industry DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recreational...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

BitNile Holdings Issues Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Report

Business Wire