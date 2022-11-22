Performance in Code: Deciphering Value in Generative Art Exhibition at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022, Powered by Tezos

Performance in Code: Deciphering Value in Generative Art , powered by energy-efficient blockchain Tezos in collaboration with generative art platform fxhash at Art Basel Miami Beach will be on public view from December 1st – December 3rd, 2022, at the Miami Convention Center

, powered by energy-efficient blockchain Tezos in with generative art platform fxhash at Art Basel Miami Beach will be on public view from December 1st – December 3rd, 2022, at the Miami Convention Center The interactive live-minting experience, presented in partnership with fxhash, enables visitors to mint and claim a featured generative art NFT in real-time. The installation will feature a selection of artworks from emerging generative artists Tyler Boswell, DistCollective, and Ivona Tau

A conversation series, featuring panels co-curated by Serpentine Arts Technologies, will be held on Friday, December 2nd – Saturday, December 3rd, highlighting discussions around the NFT movement, blockchain’s utility as a creative canvas, designing generative art algorithms, and more. The series will also be livestreamed on the Tezos YouTube channel. View the full schedule here

Tezos has gained global acclaim as a blockchain of choice for artists looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ever-evolving world of generative art will be at the forefront of this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach exhibition – Performance in Code: Deciphering Value in Generative Art, Powered by Tezos. This interactive exhibition, built on Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, displayed in collaboration with generative art platform fxhash, will explore mathematical probability and its effect on rarity and perceived value in generative art.

In 2021, the Tezos exhibition made headlines as the first interactive NFT exhibition in the history of Art Basel Miami and introduced fairgoers to a powerful experience at the intersection of human behavior and generative algorithms. This year, the Performance in Code: Deciphering Value in Generative Art will invite attendees to scan a QR code to claim an NFT instantly and observe the live gallery space evolving in real-time as visitors mint more pieces. Performance in Code will pull back the curtain on how generative art is created and reveal the rarity value associated with each NFT, immersing visitors in a collaborative art experience. The interactive gallery will feature work by cutting-edge generative artists: Tyler Boswell, DistCollective, and Ivona Tau. In addition to the live gallery experience, the exhibit will feature 13 other artists: Lars Wander, Studio Yorktown, Yazid, Volatile Moods, jeres, ykxotkx, Jinyao Lin, Aluan Wang, Ella, Toxi, Amy Goodchild, IskraVelitchkova and Zach Lieberman.

Central to the experience is a collaboration with fxhash, which will power the interactive live minting experience of the installation, where visitors scan a QR code to set in motion the process of creating an entirely new, unique artwork autonomously rendered by the artists’ code. Once rendered, the unique artwork is minted as an NFT, displayed on-screen in the installation, and gifted to the visitor’s wallet in real-time. The NFT is then assigned a rarity value expressed as a percentage, and attendees will see this value change throughout the course of the exhibition.

In addition to the exhibition, prominent artists throughout the Tezos ecosystem will be featured in a conversation series that will examine the merging of generative art algorithms and blockchain technology. The programming will run Friday, December 2 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 11:30am – 5:30pm EDT, and include two panel discussions ‘Hybrid Worlds: Breaking Creative Boundaries’ and ‘NFTs: Worlding Differently’ hosted by Serpentine Arts Technologies. The Tezos NFT Speaker Series will feature the panel discussions highlighted below and details of additional can be found here.

Changing the World, One NFT at a Time



Friday, December 2nd at 4:15pm EDT

This session will explore how social and environmental organizations are harnessing blockchain technology, to create a meaningful impact on the planet. We speak to the people who are using art NFTs for social good.

Value – In the Eye of the Creator



Saturday, December 3rd at 12:30pm EDT

As new art mediums emerge, we must re-evaluate how we determine the value of art. How do we appraise blockchain art? Is rarity important? Whose critique really matters?

NFTs, DAOs, IP: Redefining Art Law



Saturday, December 3rd at 1:30pm EDT

The onset of blockchain technology will reshape art law as we know it, as critical questions come to the fore. How do copyright laws apply to NFT art? How will smart contracts affect how art is bought and sold? What does intellectual property look like in a decentralized world? How much power will DAOs hold in driving collective action amongst art communities?

Tezos’ energy-efficient design and low costs for minting and transacting NFTs has attracted a diverse global community of artists, collectors, and builders. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fxhash, objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before. In less than a year, over 1.2 million unique works of generative art have been collected on fxhash alone.

Blockchains such as Tezos are helping re-imagine the digital canvas for artists. Performance in Code invites attendees to experience first-hand the intersection of art and technology, and see how Tezos NFTs are expanding the boundaries of the art world, making it more accessible and inclusive.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are the gateway to a new digital canvas. They are transforming the way artists connect with collectors and fans, and the way collectors buy and sell art. Learn more about NFTs and how they’re stirring up the art world.

Performance in Code: Deciphering Value in Generative Art, Powered by Tezos will be on public view from December 1-3, 2022, at Art Basel Miami Beach in Miami Florida, at the Miami Convention Center. Please visit artbasel.com/miami-beach for more information.

Explore the full Tezos NFT exhibition and Speaker Series here. All talks will be livestreamed and available post-event. Press images can be accessed here.

For more information on fxhash, visit fxhash.xyz and follow @fx_hash_ on Twitter.

For more information on Tezos, visit Tezos.com and follow @Tezos on Twitter.

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Tezos x Art:

Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, has gained global acclaim as the platform of choice for artists and institutions looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly. The Tezos NFT art community is home to a diverse, global network of artists, collectors and builders exploring NFTs as a new medium for creative expression. The Tezos art community has been featured at Art Basel in Miami Beach 2021, Art Basel in Hong Kong 2022, Art Basel in Basel 2022, Venice Biennale 2020, SXSW 2022, and more. The Tezos Foundation, a non-profit organization in the Tezos ecosystem, recently established the Tezos Foundation Permanent Art Collection, a $1 million effort to support emerging artists from across the globe – curated by activist and commentator Misan Harriman, Chair of the Southbank Center in London. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fxhash, Objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before.

About Serpentine Arts Technologies:

Serpentine Arts Technologies proposes critical and interdisciplinary perspectives on advanced technologies through artistic interventions, challenging and reshaping the role that technologies can play in culture and society. The foundation of the Serpentine Arts Technologies programme is located in an evolving R&D Platform that nurtures innovation for future art ecologies by securing a crucial institutional space for pragmatic interventions and necessary risk-taking at the intersection of art, science and technology.

About Art Basel:

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world’s premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel’s engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and new initiatives such as The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, and The BMW Art Journey. The Financial Times is its global Media Partner. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

