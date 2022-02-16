Perficient Named a Global Outsourcing Leader by IAOP

Recurring Recognition Honors the Breadth and Depth of Perficient’s Global Capabilities

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, was named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®), the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support. This marks the second consecutive year that Perficient has been recognized as a leading outsourcing provider by the IAOP.

“We are proud to once again be recognized by the IAOP as a global outsourcing leader,” said Kevin Sheen, vice president, Perficient. “Perficient’s optimized global delivery approach combines onshore, nearshore, and offshore capabilities, striking the ideal balance to accelerate digital innovation and deliver real results for our clients. We are committed to growing our footprint and the expertise of our teams, and we believe that our continued recognition from the IAOP validates that our approach is working.”

Companies pursuing digital transformation constantly face pressures to innovate quickly. Perficient provides an optimized global delivery method helping businesses enable competitive advantage while increasing agility and speed to market. That approach is supplemented by Perficient’s global delivery professionals who deploy their expertise and an Agile methodology to achieve unprecedented results for businesses. The result is a powerful model for systems and software development, testing, and support.

In 2021, Perficient aggressively expanded its offshore and nearshore capabilities, growing its footprint in India by 50% and more than doubling its South American presence and headcount. Now with more than 3,300 offshore and nearshore developers, designers, and digital innovators, Perficient’s geographic footprint stretches across four continents and 10 countries, and the consultancy’s more than 6,000 global colleagues are delivering a fully integrated approach that provides clients stability, security, and quality across teams, technologies, and time zones.

“The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact,” said Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP. “That’s why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulations on being included among the very best in the world.”

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. The list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

