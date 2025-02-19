Perficient Fuels Automotive Innovation with 2025 Roster of Formula SAE and Formula Student Partnerships

Innovative Program Aims to Advance STEM Education and Inspire the Next Generation of Automotive Leaders

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced updates to its Electrifying the Future of Automotive program, which will now support 12 Formula SAE and Formula Student teams from notable universities in the U.S. and Romania.

Partnering with collegiate teams competing in the Formula SAE and Formula Student programs is a key part of Perficient’s initiative to foster innovation in automotive engineering. These programs empower college students to design and build the next generation of formula-style race cars. Each year, these teams compete in national and global competitions as they lead the way in designing vehicles with cutting-edge technology, test the limits of performance, and pave the way for technical development in the industry.

As part of the partnerships, Perficient’s experts meet with students to share how automotive companies work with Perficient, discuss career opportunities, tour team garages, and cheer on each team as they compete.

Perficient has partnered with teams representing the following universities:

Northwestern University

Technical University of Cluj-Napoca

Texas A&M University

The Ohio State University

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Georgia, Athens

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of Missouri, Columbia

University of North Carolina, Charlotte

University of California, Irvine

Washington University in St. Louis

“These Formula SAE and Formula Student teams are helping drive the future of the automotive industry, and we’re thrilled to deepen our investment in their programs,” said Justin Huckins, director of digital strategy and automotive industry lead, Perficient. “Our ongoing partnership with the Formula SAE and Formula Student teams demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation within automotive engineering. We can’t wait to see what happens this season!”

The automotive industry is embracing new and diverse approaches to automaking. Many of the teams Perficient has chosen to partner with are currently racing in the internal combustion engine (ICE) category while also innovating in other categories with alternative energy sources, such as electric vehicles (EVs). After a successful 2024 season, securing three first-place finishes in competitions using an ICE, the Formula Buckeyes team from The Ohio State University is transitioning solely to the EV category.

“With a legacy of pushing technical boundaries, the shift to EV represents the Formula Buckeyes team’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and high-performance engineering,” said a Formula Buckeyes team representative. “We aim to build on our competitive success in internal combustion, applying the same level of precision, teamwork, and ingenuity to develop a cutting-edge electric racecar. This transition is more than just a powertrain—it's an opportunity to redefine what’s possible in collegiate motorsports and prepare the team for the future of the automotive industry.”

Perficient’s Automotive Expertise

Serving seven of the top 10 global OEMs and many more suppliers, dealers, and emerging mobility companies, Perficient’s automotive industry experts champion a digital-first, customer-driven approach to connected vehicles, electrification, and omnichannel commerce.

Perficient presented preliminary research findings at the recent Reuters Automotive USA tradeshow, where Perficient experts shared how connected products, including connected vehicles, are reshaping customer expectations and providing a roadmap for OEMs and suppliers to prepare for evolving demands. Perficient previously published EV research that revealed opportunities for legacy automakers and dealers to improve the customer experience and accelerate the adoption of EVs.

