Perficient Creates Award-Winning Patient Experiences for Becton Dickinson, GoHealth Urgent Care, & Quest Diagnostics

Perficient Empowers Healthcare Leaders to Reach Consumers with Engaging, Effective, and Scalable Digital Experiences

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, announced that it was recognized in three award categories by the 2022 eHealthcare Leadership Awards for its work with Becton Dickinson (“BD”), Access Clinical Partners (“GoHealth Urgent Care”), and Quest Diagnostics.

The annual awards program recognizes the very best websites, mobile applications, digital communications, and business improvement initiatives across the healthcare industry.

“We’re honored to be recognized alongside our clients with this year’s eHealthcare Leadership Awards for excellence in digital healthcare experience,” said Hari Madamalla, vice president, Perficient. “Healthcare consumers now expect the same level of convenience and experience they get elsewhere. Navigating those expectations and the complexities of building personalized digital healthcare experiences can be challenging for any healthcare organization. We help connect all the dots to build competitive advantage and drive real results.”

Empowering Patient Independence with an Enhanced Commerce Experience

BD, a global medical technology company, sought to create the first commerce experience for its female external catheter, the PureWick™ System. BD partnered with Perficient to build an integrated commerce site powered by journey analyses. The eHealthcare Leadership Awards honored BD and Perficient with a Platinum Award, the highest designation available, for Best Site Design.

“As we introduced the PureWick™ System for at-home use, it was important that we created an intuitive site that would enable women to live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes,” said Anne Wu, global director of DTC strategy, BD. “Our approach was focused on creating a consumer-centric experience site, featuring a guided buying journey to help users and their caregivers find the information they need to make informed decisions.”

Working with BD, Perficient developed targeted user personas with personalized journey maps to create an empathetic experience that moves patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals toward decision-making certainty. A guided selling approach and an optimized site design further build trust and knowledge. As a result, the commerce site achieved revenue and conversion rates well beyond initial projections.

Streamlining the Patient Care Journey with Feature-Rich Mobile App

GoHealth Urgent Care, an on-demand healthcare company with more than 200 centers nationwide, partnered with Perficient to create a personalized mobile app to increase customer engagement while enabling patients to seamlessly manage their healthcare experience. eHealthcare recognized GoHealth Urgent Care and Perficient with a Gold Award for Best Mobile App.

“We felt that Perficient was the right partner to help us further our mission,” said Sarah Arora, chief growth officer, GoHealth Urgent Care. “Perficient drove development from the point of view of the patient. The key goal was to have a best-in-class app that would eventually become one of the best mobile apps in healthcare, and Perficient has enabled us to do that.”

GoHealth Urgent Care and Perficient collaborated to create a digital strategy and build a native mobile application that streamlines the process to obtain on-demand care services with a modern, user-friendly interface. The app enables patients to schedule and manage both in-person and virtual visits, view wait times, access lab results, and more. With the help of its new app, GoHealth Urgent Care is expanding its appeal and offerings to prospective businesses and schools that are looking to offer on-demand services to their employees and students.

Unifying Brand and Content Experience through Website Consolidation

Quest Diagnostics, a large North American clinical laboratory, needed to consolidate 16 sites, including its flagship website, to create a cohesive user experience that enabled the organization to scale. Quest Diagnostics worked with Perficient to create a fully re-imagined experience, which eHealthcare honored with a Silver Award for Best Site Design.

“Our users and customers expect a seamless digital experience where they can easily find information when and where they need it most,” said Victoria Wallace, senior director of digital strategy, Quest Diagnostics. “We knew we wanted to create a single source of truth, and Perficient helped us build a new digital experience that funnels information into one integrated site. We now have a solid foundation that we can grow from as our needs evolve.”

Using Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Quest Diagnostics and Perficient created a fresh, user focused experience offering journey-based information architecture and navigation, flexible and scalable design, and audience-tailored content. The work included the creation of indexable web pages for more than 2,400 patient service centers to help boost their individual search visibility and search discoverability.

With more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Perficient is a trusted end-to-end digital provider delivering award-winning digital technology solutions to the largest healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. Perficient brings deep industry expertise and helps healthcare organizations evolve and elevate through strategy, technology, and transformation capabilities to achieve consistent business success.

