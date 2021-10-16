Perficient Announces Acquisition of Overactive

Adds Nearshore Delivery Capabilities and Capacity in Colombia and Expands Into Argentina, Uruguay and Chile

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the acquisition of Izmul S.A. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Overactive”), an approximately $40 million annual revenue nearshore software development firm based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The acquisition is not reflected in existing 2021 revenue or earnings guidance and is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately.

“We’re excited to continue to strengthen our nearshore delivery capacity, enhance our digital capabilities, and further expand across Latin America with the strategic acquisition of Overactive,” said Jeffrey Davis, Perficient’s Chairman and CEO. “Our multi-shore, fully-integrated, global delivery approach continues to be a key driver of growth, and a compelling differentiator in the market. With the addition of Overactive, we now have more software and digital development talent offshore than onshore. Our global talent, coupled with our strong U.S. presence, enables our clients to scale quickly, innovate rapidly and reduce costs to better meet rising customer demands, transform their business, and outpace the competition.”

The acquisition of Overactive:

Strengthens Perficient’s nearshore delivery capabilities and capacity with enhanced custom software application design, development, testing and support for customers, accelerating innovation and time to market;

Expands Perficient’s presence in Latin America, adding nearshore software development locations in Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile;

Adds nearly 700 skilled software development professionals; and

Brings strategic client relationships with Fortune 1000 customers across several industries, including financial services, healthcare, technology, and business services sectors.

Overactive CEO Nicolás Chiappara joins Perficient in a key leadership role.

“Perficient is well known for its impressive global growth and strategic nearshore delivery expertise across a wide range of technology platforms,” said Chiappara. “For more than 13 years, Overactive’s experienced project teams have been dedicated to delivering excellence for our clients, and we’re excited to join forces with Perficient – a trusted leader in providing end-to-end digital solutions to the world’s leading enterprises. Together, we’re bolstering our software development services while supporting the organization’s expanding dominance in Latin America and beyond.”

