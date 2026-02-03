Perfect Corp. Unwraps a Love-Filled Valentine’s Day With Range of Generative AI-Powered Offerings Across YouCam Beauty & Creativity Apps

AI-powered beauty, photo, and video activations spark creativity and romance in YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Video and YouCam AI Pro

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, today announced its Valentine’s Day 2026 activations, rolling out an exciting collection of romantic, playful, and highly shareable experiences across its consumer apps, including YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Video, and YouCam AI Pro.

This Valentine’s Day, YouCam is delivering more than 70 themed activations, blending Generative AI innovation with festive design to help users celebrate love in all its forms—from romance and friendship to confidence and self-love.

Generative AI Brings Valentine’s Stories to Life

At the heart of this year’s celebrations is YouCam’s latest Generative AI technology. Users can transform romantic ideas into motion with new text-to-video experiences and bring cherished photos to life through a wide range of image-to-video effects. Valentine-inspired text-to-image creations invite users to generate dreamy visuals, while AI-powered clothing features allow them to experiment with romantic outfit styles in a fun, digital-first way. Together, these tools turn imagination into expressive, scroll-stopping content in just a few taps.

Romantic Looks, Backgrounds, and Animated Effects

Beauty and visual storytelling take center stage this Valentine’s Day with YouCam’s exclusive limited-time looks and effects across the app ecosystem. YouCam Makeup introduces new themed makeup styles designed to capture everything from soft romance to bold confidence. Across YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Video, and YouCam AI Pro, users can enhance photos and videos with festive Valentine’s backgrounds, creative AI-powered visuals, special effects, animated stickers, and animated effects that add movement, sparkle, and charm to every moment.

Creative Designs Made for Sharing the Love

For users who love to design and personalize their memories, YouCam Perfect offers a suite of Valentine’s Day collages, templates, and frames. These features make it easy to turn photos into beautifully designed keepsakes, perfect for social sharing, digital cards, or simply celebrating meaningful moments with loved ones.

A Celebration of Love Through Creativity

“Valentine’s Day is a celebration of connection, emotion, and self-expression,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “With our Valentine’s Day 2026 activations, we’re excited to inspire users around the world to express love and creativity through AI-powered beauty, photo, and video experiences that feel personal, joyful, and truly magical.”

With its Valentine’s Day 2026 activations, YouCam continues to push the boundaries of digital self-expression, empowering users to create, play, and share love—one beautiful moment at a time.

Discover All the Effects, Stickers and Templates in the YouCam Apps Now

YouCam Makeup: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_ymk_PR

YouCam Perfect: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_ycp_PR

YouCam AI Pro: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_yca_PR

YouCam Enhance: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_yce_PR

YouCam Video: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_ycv_PR

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

