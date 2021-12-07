Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR-Powered Virtual Try-On Technology, Recognized for Driving Sustainability, Comes out Victorious at Business Intelligence Group Awards, Winning Green Product of the Year

Perfect Corp.’s pioneering virtual try-on technology has been recognized for creating a sustainable alternative to traditional beauty product sampling

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR-Powered Virtual Try-On Technology as the 2021 Green Product of the Year in the BIG Awards for Business. Perfect Corp. is the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider dedicated to transforming how consumers and beauty brands interact with each other, and with our planet, through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s virtual try-on technology was recognized for its role in creating eco-friendly beauty product try-on experiences that reduce product waste and minimize harmful impacts on the environment.





The BIG Awards for Business: Recognizing Innovators across Industries

The Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business rewards companies, products, and people that are leaders in their respective industries. Perfect Corp.’s innovative virtual try-on technology is included in this year’s list of honorees for driving more sustainable product testing practices in the beauty industry. “We are so proud to reward Perfect Corp. for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nomination Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

Driving Business Sustainability in the Beauty Industry with AI and AR Digital Tech Innovations

Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR-powered virtual try-on technology has emerged as an essential tool for creating more sustainable product testing within the shopper journey. These virtual try-on technologies help brands prioritize their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) -focused strategies by reimagining the consumer experience through a more sustainable and ethically-conscious lens. By offering virtual try-before-you-buy experiences, shoppers can experiment with more products than ever before, without leaving the carbon footprint that comes from physical product sampling.

In the past, customers who were interested in purchasing a new beauty product would have visited a store, opened up a tester, and applied the product directly onto their skin. This traditional product testing experience contributes to excessive and unnecessary product and packaging waste. Whether in store via a smart mirror, or on a brand’s website, the eco-friendly virtual try-on technology can easily be integrated across the omnichannel shopping journey to minimize product waste and provide an engaging product try-on experience.

“As more and more companies are increasingly concerned with environmental sustainability, eco-friendly digital experiences powered by AI and AR will be an essential tool to propel brands into the future,” says Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, “These technologies allow brands to re-imagine traditional product testing experiences in a fully digital format. This seamless solution minimizes product waste and allows consumers to access product inspiration from anywhere, at any time.”

Read more about the AR Virtual Makeup Try-On technology here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/virtual-makeup

About Perfect Corp.

With over 950 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

