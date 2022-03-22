Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand™ Virtual Try-On Technology Named as Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Business Intelligence Group recognizes Perfect Corp.’s AgileHandTM technology that powers virtual try-on for watch, bracelet, ring, and nail art.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a winner in the 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for their groundbreaking AgileHandTM technology. The annual awards recognize outstanding achievements by organizations, products, and people who are developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and implementing them to solve real life problems. Perfect Corp.’s new AgileHandTM technology is celebrated for its practical application which delivers a hyper-realistic virtual try-on for brands to digitize their product assortment allowing consumers to experiment with watches, hand jewelry, hand accessories, and nail art with ease.





Hyper-realistic Virtual Try-On for Watches, Bracelets, Rings and Nail Art Powered by AgileHandTM Technology

Perfect Corp.’s AgileHandTM technology allows brands and consumers to harness the power of AI and AR virtual try-on to visualize what different nail colors and hand accessories, like rings, bracelets, and watches, would look like on them. This true-to-life virtual try-on builds on a more engaging and connected consumer shopping journey that introduces a fun and convenient try-before-you-buy component to aid in more confident purchase decisions and a more satisfying customer experience.

Growth Across the Fashion Tech and Nail Tech Categories

Perfect Corp. continues to break boundaries with new AI- and AR-powered services and solutions that serve brands and consumers across the globe. The recent launch of AgileHandTM technology allows Perfect Corp. to offer precise, true-to-life digital try-ons on hands, with the same accuracy and hyper-realism as their award-winning virtual try-ons on the face. This technology innovation marked a milestone for expansion into new accessory categories including rings, watches, and bracelets, and an improved real-time nail color try-on, offering innovative new services and solutions to more beauty and fashion brands than ever before.

“We are so proud to name Perfect Corp.’s AgileHandTM technology as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program”, said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that AgileHandTM technology was using AI to improve the lives of their customers. Congratulations to the entire team!”

“We are honored to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group as a leader in AI, and are excited to have our newest innovation – AgileHandTM technology – awarded a 2022 AI Excellence Award,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “As a brand rooted in innovation, we are excited to expand our hyper-realistic AI and AR virtual try-on effects to include hands. The release of AgileHandTM technology has allowed us to include new categories across fashion tech, and deliver a truly unique virtual try-on experience that builds on a more robust and impactful consumer journey.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

