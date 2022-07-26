Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand™ Named Product of the Year in 2022 Business Intelligence Group Sales and Marketing Technology Awards

Perfect Corp.’s advanced hand virtual try-on technology is recognized for outstanding innovation in the 2022 Sammy Awards.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Perfect Corp.’s AgileHandTM technology was awarded ‘Product of the Year’ by Business Intelligence Group in their annual 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, also known as the Sammy Awards. Perfect Corp. is delighted to have been recognized for its newest augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)- powered technology innovation – AgileHandTM, the groundbreaking technology for hands and wrists that maps a full range of gestures and movements to deliver true-to-life virtual try-ons for watches, rings, bracelets, and nail art. The technology empowers whole industries to introduce new and unique, interactive ways to connect with customers through virtual try-on shopping experiences.





Recognizing Breakthrough Innovations in AI and AR Technology

AgileHandTM technology marks a significant breakthrough in innovative development across AI and AR-powered virtual try-on for hands. The specialized 3D hand-mapping technology uses advanced Physically Based Rendering (PBR) technology to aid in precision renderings for 3D objects with true-to-life finishes and effects, mimicking light scattering of different materials such as sapphire watch faces, leather straps or silver bands, to realistically recreate brands’ physical products virtually. The virtual try-on experience also takes into account skin tones, textures, hand and finger sizes, with adaptive Enhanced Environmental Lighting making for more accurate and realistic digital try-ons.

Delivering Highly Advanced Beauty and Fashion Tech Solutions to Leading Brands

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group for our advanced AgileHandTM technology which is helping to deliver immersive and impactful AI and AR-powered shopping experiences to increase purchaser confidence and customer satisfaction,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang.

The unique solution has been integrated by leading brands including Coty’s Sally Hansen, who implemented a first-to-market application of a virtual nail color try-on experience on their brand website. The real-time nail color try-ons launched on SallyHansen.com and invited customers to virtually try-on over 200 of the brands most popular nail color shades resulting in 100% increase in time spent on product display pages, 300% increase in number of shades viewed, and 120% increase in intent to purchase.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Perfect Corp.’s AgileHandTM technology for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

Expanding High-Tech Offerings to New Product Categories

The launch of the new AgileHandTM Technology marks Perfect Corp.’s continued expansion of AI and AR fashion tech solutions, with the introduction of an impactful omni-channel solution for the luxury accessories market. For more information on Perfect Corp.’s AgileHandTM Technology solutions, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/technologies/agile-hand-tracking.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community.

To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog/1

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (917) 935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Jessica Thiant at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

Mexico: Ingrid Motta at contact_pr_latam@perfectcorp.com or by phone: (+521) 5512491739



UK: Will Parrott at contact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Alaa Salameh at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971-0559655728

Business Intelligence Group:

Maria Jimenez



Chief Nominations Officer



Business Intelligence Group



1 909-529-2737



jmaria@bintelligence.com